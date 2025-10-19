Every Must-See Look From the 2025 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

New York claims the Met Gala, but in Los Angeles, the Academy Museum Gala reigns as Hollywood’s most glamorous night. Dubbed the “Met Gala of the West,” the fifth annual event kicked off tonight at the the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, with all its usual fanfare and celebrity power. Not only a night out for Hollywood stars, it raises funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming in service of the L.A. community.

This year’s honorees include Bowen Yang is set to receive the Vantage Award, given to an emerging artist helping to challenge existing narratives around film. Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz will be honored with the Icon Award while director Walter Salles will take home the Luminary Award. Bruce Springsteen, who will serenade guests with a performance inside the museum, is due to receive the inaugural Legacy Award.

And with a host committee that includes Zoë Kravitz, Jacob Elordi, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo Viola Davis, Kirsten Dunst, Jenna Ortega—as well as a starry guest list including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski—the event promises to preview the red carpet trends set to define the 2026 awards season. Expect lots of dazzling fashions pulled from the spring 2026 runways—we wouldn’t be shocked to see Jonathan Anderson’s Dior or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel well-represented this evening—and show-stopping timepieces (like last year, Rolex is the presenting sponsor of the event) and high jewelry.

Here, all the glamorous celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

Kim Kardashian Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Maison Margiela couture.

Kendall Jenner Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In The Row.

Hailey Bieber Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez in Armai Privé.

Zoë Kravitz Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Olivia Rodrigo Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In vintage Armai Privé.

Ayo Edebiri Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Emily Ratajkowski Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Charli xcx Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Kaia Gerber Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Greta Lee Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Naomi Watts Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Demi Moore Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Mikey Madison Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Balenciaga and Cartier jewelry.

Lupita Nyong’o VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Dior.

Cara Delevingne Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucy Liu Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regina Hall Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph.

Jeremy Strong Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Este, Alana, and Danielle Haim Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Louis Partridge Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Dern Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kerry Washington Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Tom Blyth Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Joey King Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Ed Sheeran Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Logan Lerman Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Eva Longoria Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Role Model Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Viola Davis Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jude Law Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Nicole Richie Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Rebecca Hall Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Walter Salles Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Maude Apatow Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada and Cartier jewelry.

Grace Van Patten Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Cartier jewelry.

Kate Hudson VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Diane Lane Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Kwiat jewelry.

Leslie Mann Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Adrien Brody Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Bowen Yang Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

June Squibb Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Leslie Bibb Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Dwayne Johnson VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Cristin Milioti Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Law Roach Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Eva Victor Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Bryan Tyree Henry Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Brioni and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Echo and Ke Huy Quan Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Ke Huy in Cartier jewelry.

Jackie and Adam Sandler Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Ryan Coogler Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Goldblum in ERL and Stephen Silver jewelry.

LaKeith Stanfield Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Archie Madekwe Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Diego Boneta Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Rita Wilson Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images