FASHION

Every Must-See Look From the 2025 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Greta Lee attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Ac...
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

New York claims the Met Gala, but in Los Angeles, the Academy Museum Gala reigns as Hollywood’s most glamorous night. Dubbed the “Met Gala of the West,” the fifth annual event kicked off tonight at the the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, with all its usual fanfare and celebrity power. Not only a night out for Hollywood stars, it raises funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming in service of the L.A. community.

This year’s honorees include Bowen Yang is set to receive the Vantage Award, given to an emerging artist helping to challenge existing narratives around film. Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz will be honored with the Icon Award while director Walter Salles will take home the Luminary Award. Bruce Springsteen, who will serenade guests with a performance inside the museum, is due to receive the inaugural Legacy Award.

And with a host committee that includes Zoë Kravitz, Jacob Elordi, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo Viola Davis, Kirsten Dunst, Jenna Ortega—as well as a starry guest list including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski—the event promises to preview the red carpet trends set to define the 2026 awards season. Expect lots of dazzling fashions pulled from the spring 2026 runways—we wouldn’t be shocked to see Jonathan Anderson’s Dior or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel well-represented this evening—and show-stopping timepieces (like last year, Rolex is the presenting sponsor of the event) and high jewelry.

Here, all the glamorous celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

Kim Kardashian

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Maison Margiela couture.

Kendall Jenner

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Row.

Hailey Bieber

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez in Armai Privé.

Zoë Kravitz

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Olivia Rodrigo

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In vintage Armai Privé.

Ayo Edebiri

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Charli xcx

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Kaia Gerber

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Greta Lee

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Demi Moore

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Cartier jewelry.

Lupita Nyong’o

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dior.

Cara Delevingne

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum

Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucy Liu

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regina Hall

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph.

Jeremy Strong

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Este, Alana, and Danielle Haim

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Louis Partridge

Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Dern

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Tom Blyth

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Joey King

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Ed Sheeran

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Logan Lerman

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Role Model

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Viola Davis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jude Law

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Nicole Richie

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Rebecca Hall

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Walter Salles

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Maude Apatow

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada and Cartier jewelry.

Grace Van Patten

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Cartier jewelry.

Kate Hudson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Diane Lane

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Kwiat jewelry.

Leslie Mann

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Adrien Brody

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

June Squibb

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Leslie Bibb

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Dwayne Johnson

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera.

Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Cristin Milioti

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Law Roach

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Eva Victor

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Bryan Tyree Henry

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Brioni and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

Echo and Ke Huy Quan

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Ke Huy in Cartier jewelry.

Jackie and Adam Sandler

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Ryan Coogler

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Goldblum in ERL and Stephen Silver jewelry.

LaKeith Stanfield

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Archie Madekwe

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Diego Boneta

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Rita Wilson

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images