Every Must-See Look From the 2025 Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet
New York claims the Met Gala, but in Los Angeles, the Academy Museum Gala reigns as Hollywood’s most glamorous night. Dubbed the “Met Gala of the West,” the fifth annual event kicked off tonight at the the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, with all its usual fanfare and celebrity power. Not only a night out for Hollywood stars, it raises funds to support museum exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming in service of the L.A. community.
This year’s honorees include Bowen Yang is set to receive the Vantage Award, given to an emerging artist helping to challenge existing narratives around film. Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz will be honored with the Icon Award while director Walter Salles will take home the Luminary Award. Bruce Springsteen, who will serenade guests with a performance inside the museum, is due to receive the inaugural Legacy Award.
And with a host committee that includes Zoë Kravitz, Jacob Elordi, Chloë Sevigny, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo Viola Davis, Kirsten Dunst, Jenna Ortega—as well as a starry guest list including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski—the event promises to preview the red carpet trends set to define the 2026 awards season. Expect lots of dazzling fashions pulled from the spring 2026 runways—we wouldn’t be shocked to see Jonathan Anderson’s Dior or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel well-represented this evening—and show-stopping timepieces (like last year, Rolex is the presenting sponsor of the event) and high jewelry.
Here, all the glamorous celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.
Kim Kardashian
In Maison Margiela couture.
Kendall Jenner
In The Row.
Hailey Bieber
In Schiaparelli.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Gomez in Armai Privé.
Zoë Kravitz
In Saint Laurent.
Olivia Rodrigo
In vintage Armai Privé.
Ayo Edebiri
In Chanel.
Emily Ratajkowski
In Jean Paul Gaultier.
Charli xcx
In Saint Laurent.
Kaia Gerber
In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.
Greta Lee
In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Naomi Watts
Sydney Sweeney
In Armani Privé.
Demi Moore
Mikey Madison
Jenna Ortega
Addison Rae
Elle Fanning
In Balenciaga and Cartier jewelry.
Lupita Nyong’o
Olivia Wilde
Monica Barbaro
In Dior.
Cara Delevingne
Colman Domingo
Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum
Lucy Liu
Regina Hall
Dakota Fanning
Rachel Zegler
In Tamara Ralph.
Jeremy Strong
Amanda Seyfried
Este, Alana, and Danielle Haim
Jeremy Allen White
In Louis Vuitton.
Louis Partridge
Laura Dern
Kerry Washington
Tom Blyth
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Eddie Redmayne
Joey King
In Carolina Herrera.
Ed Sheeran
Logan Lerman
Eva Longoria
Zoe Saldaña
In Cartier jewelry.
Role Model
Tessa Thompson
In Balenciaga.
Viola Davis
Jude Law
Emma Chamberlain
Nicole Richie
Quinta Brunson
In Carolina Herrera.
Rebecca Hall
In Thom Browne.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Walter Salles
Anna Kendrick
In Carolina Herrera.
Maude Apatow
In Prada and Cartier jewelry.
Grace Van Patten
In Cartier jewelry.
Kate Hudson
Diane Lane
Kristen Wiig
Zoey Deutch
In Kwiat jewelry.
Leslie Mann
Adrien Brody
Bowen Yang
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
June Squibb
Leslie Bibb
In Carolina Herrera.
Dwayne Johnson
Michelle Monaghan
In Carolina Herrera.
Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang
Cristin Milioti
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Law Roach
Eva Victor
Bryan Tyree Henry
Regé-Jean Page
In Brioni and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
Echo and Ke Huy Quan
Ke Huy in Cartier jewelry.
Jackie and Adam Sandler
Ryan Coogler
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Goldblum in ERL and Stephen Silver jewelry.