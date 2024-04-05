11 Accessories Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

The fall 2024 runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris featured accessories so sharp and unconventional that they stood out—even amid those jaw-dropping ready-to-wear designs. Expertly crafted and out-of-this-world chic, the bags, shoes, scarves, hats, gloves, and more shown at this season’s shows and presentations came with unique narratives of their own. Below, we’ve rounded up the 11 coolest accessories trends we saw during Fashion Month.

Amorphous Headgear

Is it a turban? A beanie? An homage to weather-tracking satellites? In the unshaped world of the amorphous headgear trend, anything goes—and the piece is whatever you’d like it to be.

Wristlet Reloaded

Designers reimagined and remixed the bracelet bag silhouette for fall 2024, turning it into a phone case at Balenciaga and swapping out the typical metal ring for a purple leather cuff at Prada.

Caps for Sale

Hats were a main focal point for designers this season; we saw more hats for fall 2024 than we have in the past few years. The varying proportions, shapes, and materials of these caps were especially impressive—Chanel’s floppy hats and newsboy caps paid equal homage to Deauville, France, while Christian Dior’s riding hats came in a sassy leopard print.

East-West (and North-South) Bags

Whether you’re going hot dog or hamburger-style, these elongated bags go to great lengths to create an impactful, fashion-forward look. Let Dries Van Noten’s cheerful baby-pink clutch stick out from under your arm, or throw your literal entire life into Bottega Veneta’s carry-all—it’ll surely fit.

Fish and Wildlife

This trend extends far beyond its feathers, scales, and skin. Designers like Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo created a fish-like look on an iridescent paillette minidress, while Loewe took a more impressionistic approach to an animal’s shape. We loved what Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière did to feathers—letting them fall over the hands as cuffs, paired with a snakeskin trunk as a bag.

Call the Fuzz!

Textured bags were all the rage at Dries Van Noten, where clutches made out of what looked like shag carpet came in a multitude of colors. Take a sideways glance at Chloé’s fringed bag and you might mistake it for a Shih Tzu.

Luck Be a Lady

T-straps, Mary Janes done in outsize proportions, and teeny bows on pumps brought new life to the ladylike trend that’s been sweeping the fashion world long before Feud: Captoe vs. the Swans premiered. Many houses—including Prada, Miu Miu, and Ferragamo—seemed to look to popular footwear silhouettes of the 1920s as inspiration for this trend.

Mane ‘n Tail

Horsehair on an accessory is certainly nothing new in fashion—but for fall 2024, we saw designers toying with fresh ways to style manes. At Jil Sander, long hair decorated a handbag. Schiaparelli used some strands to braid a flaxen tie onto a collared shirt.

Street Sweeper

The fuzz doesn’t stop at handbags—this season, brands like Simone Rocha, Marni, and Alexander McQueen (where new creative director Seán McGirr showed his debut collection) put furry textures on footwear, too. The feathery concoctions at Ferragamo felt especially festive.

Skull Candy

Skull caps cropped close to the head were everywhere this season—on the runways at Jil Sander, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta, to name but a few.

The Hobo, Forever

Who could forget the iconic silhouette of a hobo bag from the early aughts? When Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen toted around cups of iced Starbucks drinks that rivaled their carry-alls in size and Sienna Miller rocked a snakeskin hobo like it was her job? We certainly can’t—and we’re glad labels including Loewe and Chloé couldn’t either.