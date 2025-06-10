Addison Rae’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are ‘High Fashion’

Addison Rae has come a long, long way since her TikTok days. The Louisiana-native, once a staple on the app for her viral dances to popular songs, has evolved into a pop artist in her own right, with a unique red carpet style to match.

After shooting to fame in 2019, Rae came into her own on the red carpet in the post-pandemic era. The “Diet Pepsi” singer traded her influencer bandage dresses for looks with a distinct point of view: archival pieces from Gareth Pugh, Thierry Mugler, and Thom Browne and playful moments like the Madonna-inspired bra and panties she wore to the 2024 VMAs. Notably, she often works with Dara, the stylist also employed by Hunter Schafer, for these moments. Off the red carpet, Rae’s fashion choices have similarly undergone a stark transformation, whether she’s wearing a slip dress and Mary Janes in one of her moody visuals or walking the streets of L.A. in a Britney-coded outfit without pants.

Here, look through Addison Rae’s best red carpet moments from 2019 until now.

2024: CFDA Awards Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images Rae brought mermaidcore to the 2024 CFDAs in an archival Thom Browne look from the spring 2018 runway.

2024: Academy Museum Gala Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images The influencer wore a lace Alberta Ferretti confection to a 2024 gala in Los Angeles.

2024: MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rae nodded to Madonna at the 2024 MTV VMAs in a Miss Claire Sullivan look that featured granny panties and a tutu.

2024: Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another reference to Madonna, this time in Jean Paul Gaultier.

2023: Academy Museum Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Rae turned heads at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in a fully-sheer dress with side cut-outs and embellishments.

2023: Thanksgiving Premiere Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer proved that sheer dressing can still be buttoned-up at a 2023 premiere.

2023: Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Given the bright color and bold cut, it was easy to detect that Rae’s red suit was plucked from the ’90s Mugler runways.

2022: CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rae arguably stepped into her current style era at the 2022 CFDA Awards when she wore an archival Gareth Pugh look.

2022: LACMA Art + Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The plunging neckline of Rae’s Gucci dress was amped-up with a Boho tassel necklace.

2022: Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her second Met Gala in 2022, Rae wore a mirrored Michael Kors dress.

2022: Grammy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rae’s simple Grammys dress was elevated with stacks of thick, silver bangles.

2021: Met Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images It was a night of debuts at the 2021 Met Gala. Rae attended her first ball that year with a new blonde hairdo, all while wearing a Tom Ford for Gucci look.

2021: Kids’ Choice Awards Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sparkle has always been a staple of Rae’s red carpet style.

2020: Billboard Music Awards Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The same goes for sheer.

2020: Spotify Party Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rae was still finding her footing on the red carpet in 2020.