Addison Rae Loves This Latex Dress So Much, She Owns It in Two Colors

Some people own the same pair of trousers in multiple colors. Perhaps multiple versions of that knit sweater, too. Addison Rae, on the other hand, considers a skin-tight latex dress to be an essential part of her capsule wardrobe.

At the Variety Hitmakers event in Los Angeles on Friday, Rae wore a blush Atsuko Kudo dress—making it her second dress in this exact design. Although constructed in a fabric as subversive as latex, the silhouette was almost trad wife-ian in vibe. The dress featured an ankle-length flare skirt and retro-style puff sleeves. Rae leaned even further into her outfit’s contradiction with the styling. She paired her dress with matching finger-less gloves in latex—short enough to show off her black nail polish, no less—and slipped on a pair of white grandma heels to complete the look.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Rae wore her first version of this Atsuko Kudo number (which the London-based label has dubbed as the “Alejandra” dress) during a performance at the Grammy Museum in October. On that occasion, she opted for an all-black version, which she paired with nude Louboutin heels and a black blindfold.

With Rae’s penchant for fashion risk-taking in mind, it shouldn’t be too striking that her idea of a wardrobe “basic” is something as subversive as a latex dress.