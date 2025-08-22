Addison Rae would rather get high fashion. For her latest performance, the rising pop singer dipped into the archives of one of America’s most beloved labels for an outfit that should delight fashion fans and art historians.

Performing at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last night, Rae slipped into a bold design that opened Rodarte’s spring 2012 runway collection. The singer’s drop-waist dress featured an all-over print of Vincent van Gogh’s sunflower series, with the pattern lining the piece’s off-the-shoulder neckline and pleated circle skirt. Rae’s look not only riffed on the work of an impressionist master—it also had its own moment on display as a work of art. It was featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2024 costume exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Sister duo Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s spring 2012 collection for Rodarte—which drew a front row that included Dakota and Elle Fanning, Saoirse Ronan, Rooney Mara, and Taylor Swift—was inspired by the 1959 Disney film, Sleeping Beauty, and riffed on van Gogh’s most famous works. In addition to the sunflower print, the collection heavily featured the painter’s chef-d'œuvre, Starry Night.

Rae’s dress was shown with dark eye makeup and some very 2010s stilettos. The singer, working with the stylist Dara Allen, opted for minimal glam and a pair of simple Christian Louboutin pumps.

While Rae has dipped into the archives of John Galliano’s Dior, Maison Margiela, and Versace in the past, this pull is by far and away the most prominent signal that she’s a true fashion nerd. She’s living that glamorous life.