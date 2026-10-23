Last night, Adéla made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a rotation of statement looks as bold as her hot pink hair. But to celebrate afterwards with her boyfriend Jackson Shanks, the pop star took a surprisingly muted approach, trading her signature Louboutins and ultra-tight corsetry for walkable flats and a relaxed-but-risqué top.

Spotted leaving Italian hot spot Bar Pitti, Adéla offered her take on the New York City uniform, wearing Margiela Tabis, blue jeans, and a leather bomber jacket. For a subtle hit of subversion, she layered a sheer brown top underneath. Next to her, Shanks, a music producer who has worked with Selena Gomez and Omar Apollo, echoed her chocolate-brown palette in a suede jacket and trousers. The pair, who have been together since 2025, looked right at home strolling the West Village sidewalk; you might have never known Adéla was performing her viral hit on TV just hours before.

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Indeed, it was a stark shift from the high-impact looks she wore earlier in the evening. For the interview with Fallon, Adéla went full diva pop-star in a low-waisted Greg Ross leather look with YSL heels and Pandora diamonds. Later, to perform her hit “Nicole Kidman,” she changed into a tattered lingerie skirt and a sparkly bra-exposing corset top.

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The 22-year-old’s pre-show look was just as daring. Her polka-dot GCDS dress featured a built-in push-up bra and a sheer material that revealed black undergarments. Satisfyingly, it was lined with all-over fuchsia piping, bringing out the brightness of her hair.

Backgrid, Courtesy of GCDS

These are the looks we’ve come to expect from the star. After all, her Red Bottoms Tour is named after the Louboutins she wears daily and her “Nicole Kidman” hit praises her severely cinched corsetry. Working with stylist and creative director Chris Horan, her rising star and magnetic stage presence have been marked by more-is-more micro-shorts, bedazzled bra tops, and dangerously tall stilettos. But last night, after completing another career milestone, we got a rare glimpse of the dressed-down Adéla.