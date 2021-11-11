Adele’s Red Carpet Journey: From Vintage Dresses to Couture Gowns

As Adele preps for the release of her upcoming fourth album, 30, she has been in the public eye a lot more—on the cover of magazines, conducting magazine interviews, and going live on Instagram—but over her decade in the spotlight, Adele has remained a fairly private person. Unlike some artists, she doesn’t post too much on social media or walk every red carpet she can, instead saving her presence for the special moments. Because of that, we have a very pared down look at Adele’s style journey, and it’s easier to see just how much her go-tos have changed from 2009 to now. Previously, you would never see her without her signature bouffant hair in a black, vintage mid-length dress. When she started facilitating relationships with designers, her red carpet style was elevated and she moved on to gowns, still mostly black and long-sleeved, though always stunning. These days, though, while Adele has proven she likes a minimal look, she’s experimenting more, pairing up with Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli for two of her most recent wow moments.

Adele looks gorgeous whether she’s wearing a tea-length dress from a vintage shop, or custom haute couture, but there’s something fun about seeing this powerhouse star in a just as powerful gown. Read on to see Adele’s style journey, from 19 to now.

2021: Adele One Night Only CBS via Getty Images Adele wore a Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry gown while performing at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles for her special, Adele One Night Only on October 24, 2021.

2021: Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s Wedding Instagram/@adele Adele wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry to the wedding of LA Laker Anthony Davis and Marlen P. on September 18, 2021.

2017: 59th Annual Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Adele wore a long-sleeved Givenchy Couture dress to the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

2016: Brit Awards Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images Wearing a low-cut custom dress by Giambattista Valli, Adele attended the Brit Awards in London, England, on 24 February 2016.

2016: 58th Annual Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeved, black custom Givenchy gown, Adele attended the 58th Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: Brit Awards Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Adele wore a sheer, black Burberry dress to the Brit Awards in London, England on February 25, 2015.

2013: 85th Annual Academy Awards Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic/Getty Images Adele wore a black, beaded Jenny Packham gown to the 85th Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

2013: 55th Annual Grammy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a red, floral-printed Valentino dress, Adele attended the 55th Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

2013: 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black, long-sleeved Burberry dress, Adele attended the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

2012: 54th Annual Grammy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Adele wore a custom Giorgio Armani dress to the 54th Annual Grammy Awards on February 12, 2012.

2011: MTV Video Movie Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black Burberry dress with a decorative neckline, Adele attended the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2011: Brit Awards Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Adele wore a vintage black, knee-length dress to the 2011 Brit Awards in London, England on February 15, 2011.

2010: CMT Artists of the Year Ed Rode/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a vintage black and gold brocade dress, Adele attended CMT Artists of the Year on November 30, 2010 in Franklin, Tennessee.

2009: VH1 Divas Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adele wore a black dress with gold floral detailing to 2009 VH1 Divas on September 17, 2009 in New York, New York.