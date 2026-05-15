Every slouchy, oversized knit from Adrian Cashmere is emblazoned with a drawing or digital print made by Adrian Schachter, a 29-year-old conceptual artist. Schachter and his co-founder, Morgan Moinian, say their brand fits more within the art world than it does the fashion world. “We don’t do seasons, and we follow the art world calendar,” explains Moinian from the brand’s Fifth Avenue studio and showroom. “I’m lucky that I’m a fashion outsider,” says Schachter, the son of artist and writer Kenny Schachter. “Because of that, I’m not confined to trends.”

The brand began as a revival of sorts. In 2019, Moinian saw their mutual friend wearing a cashmere sweater that Schachter had painted on. “I was like, this is the best cashmere I’ve ever seen,” recalls Moinian. The garments came from Rich Fashion, a label founded by Schachter’s mother, Ilona Rich, which she shuttered in 2020 to concentrate on her art practice. Moinian, then an architecture student at the University of Pennsylvania, sensed an opportunity. She would build the business while Schachter would design the clothes. First, they sold the deadstock through DMs, then they resumed production with Rich’s manufacturers in Mongolia.

Courtesy of Adrian Cashmere

Although she didn’t know the ins and outs of brand building, Moinian says she’s always known how to hustle—she credits this to her family, especially her father, who immigrated from Iran and built a real‑estate empire. “If I saw someone, I would go up to them and ask if I could send them cashmere,” she says. That included Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, both of whom started wearing the brand in 2024. Shortly after, DMs came from Bella Hadid, while Blackpink’s Jennie was caught wearing one in a paparazzi photo. “Sales spiked,” says Moinian.

Bella Hadid wearing Adrian Cashmere @adrian.cashmere

Moinian and Schachter sell their cashmere online, as well as at select stores like Kith and small shops around Japan and South Korea. In April, Adrian Cashmere had its first pop-up shop in Miami. The duo opted for Florida because it wasn’t an obvious choice—plus, they were offered a good deal from Craig Robbins, a leading developer of Miami’s design district and collector of Schachter’s art. “It was more of a calm intro to retail than New York City,” explains Moinian. The store featured artwork by Schachter, including a 30-foot-long custom sofa, and animal sculptures made by his brother Sage. Their next pop-up opened on May 14 at the NoHo gallery Amanita alongside a solo show of Schachter's paintings. Naturally, each work will be framed in digitally-printed cashmere. This coming fall, there will be another pop-up at the auction house Phillips.

Courtesy of Adrian Cashmere

Schachter enthusiastically discusses an upcoming cashmere collaboration with his dad, Kenny, as well as his designs for a tabard, a medieval men’s dress-like garment. “Sometimes I have to reign him in with the business side,” jokes Moinian.