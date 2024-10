Supermodel, Work! Old School Runway Glamour Is So Back

Agyness Deyn wears a Gucci dress and bag.

Deyn wears a Comme des Garçons dress; Comme des Garçons x Phileo shoes.

Deyn wears a Fendi sweater, skirt, bracelets, and bag.

Deyn wears a Dior corset, shirt, skirt, earrings, necklace, rings, and boots; stylist’s own socks. Akway wears a Dior coat, dress, shorts, earrings, necklace, socks, and boots.

Akway wears a Chanel jacket, skirt, hat, earrings, necklaces, belt, bag, and boots.

Akway wears a McQueen by Seán McGirr dress and earrings.

Deyn wears a Louis Vuitton dress, hat, mittens, bag, and boots.

Akway wears a Valentino jacket, sweater, shirt, and pants; Valentino Garavani scarf, brooch, socks, and shoes.

Deyn wears a Balenciaga gown, tights, bag, and shoes.

Akway wears an Hermès bikini top and bottom, bag, and boots.

Deyn wears a Donna Karan New York dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes

Deyn wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane top, skirt, hat, sunglasses, bracelet, belt, bag, and boots. Akway wears a Celine by Hedi Slimane dress, sunglasses, earrings, bracelet, bag, and shoes.

Hair by Mustafa for Dyson at Art+Commerce; makeup by Yadim for Valentino Beauty at Art Partner; manicures by Lolly Koon for Kiss Nails at Home Agency. Models: Amar Akway at DNA Model Management; Agyness Deyn at Next Management. Casting by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DM Casting. Set design by Heath Matiolli at Frank Reps.

Produced by Special Production Agency; Producer: Levi Foster; Photography assistants: Conor Ralph, Nick Thomsen; Fashion assistants: Tyler VanVranken, CeCe Finney, Arleny Almonte; Production assistants: Joe Menard, Grace Mallett, Rolando Peniche, Jules Brown, JB Hunt; Hair assistants: Takao Hayashi, Tory Wells; Makeup assistants: Paloma Romo, Joseph Rios, Aimi Osada, Joel Babicci; Set assistants: Mike Groves, Mike Ralston; Tailor: Summer Lahti at 7th Bone Tailoring.