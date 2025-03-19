Aimee Lou Wood’s Red Carpet Style Is as Unique as Her The White Lotus Character

From full suits and ties to perfectly British tea dresses, The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood’s red carpet style is just as quirky as the character she plays in the hit HBO series. Which, if you’re familiar with Chelsea (Wood’s ditzy The White Lotus persona) and her off-kilter antics, is saying something.

Wood, who first came to prominence with projects like Living and Sex Education, marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to red carpet dressing. The actor is never shy about embracing a bold color or tons of sequins, often achieved with the help of brands like Miu Miu, Valentino, and Burberry. Wood mainly prefers the classic tea-length dress on the step and repeat, but don’t be surprised to see her slip on some tailoring every now and then. The actor’s gap teeth, something she once called a “bit rebellious,” only up the charm factor. Here, look through Aimee Lou Wood’s best red carpet moments.

2025: The White Lotus Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Brit turned to the ultimate Brit brand, Burberry, for The White Lotus premiere. De Beers jewelry complimented her custom dress.

2023: British Independent Film Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images A simple little dress, sheer tights, and Mary Janes were Wood’s choices for the 2023 British Independent Film Awards.

2023: The Olivier Awards Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Wood did her version of goddess dressing in a draped gown and side-swept hair.

2023: BAFTA Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2023 BAFTAs, the actor amped up her LBD from Valentino with a long purple cape.

2023: Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honors Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wood picked out an emerald Valentino dress to attend a 2023 event in London.

2022: British Independent Film Awards Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images C.E.O. style is red carpet-worthy, according to Wood.

2022: Living Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Wood dressed up in a princess-worthy sparkle dress for the 2022 Living premiere in London.

2022: Toronto Film Fetsival Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wood brought classic Hollywood up north when she wore this one-shoulder Celine look to the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.

2022: Venice Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Wood delivered her red carpet statement in the form of this polka dot Patou number.

2021: British Academy Television Awards Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Wood opted for a ladylike Miu Miu dress at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards.

2020: Sex Education Premiere TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images Bright pops of color, like this neon orange handbag, are a staple of Wood’s red carpet style.

2019: Evening Standard Theatre Awards Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images The actor elevated her simple Paul Smith suit with bright pink heels to attend a 2019 awards.