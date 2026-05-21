Alana Haim has been sitting in the front row at Louis Vuitton shows for years now, but last night marked the singer’s first time walking the runway. She made her modeling debut for the brand’s cruise 2027 show, held in the grand, first-floor galleries of Manhattan’s recently renovated Frick Collection on Fifth Avenue overlooking Central Park.

The gilded Beaux-Arts mansion served as a striking backdrop for artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière’s futuristic vision of New York style through a distinctly Parisian lens. Models sporting cotton-candy-colored hair and pieces printed with Keith Haring’s iconic figures—created in collaboration with the late artist’s foundation—strutted past Rembrandts, Vermeers, and Goyas.

Almost as if to put a punctuation mark on what the show notes referred to as an exploration of “pop art, pop culture, and pop luxury: the notion of the popular as a powerful medium” Haim appeared in a bouncy purple-and-yellow minidress paired with matching yellow socks, a black choker, bucket hat, and lace-up boots. A longtime muse of Ghesquière’s, she has worn and modeled his designs before—just never on the runway. There was the official fall 2023 campaign she starred in alongside her sisters Danielle and Este, the leather pants he designed for the band’s 2022 One More Haim Tour, and countless red carpets, including the recent custom seafoam-green silk gown she wore to the New York premiere of The Drama, her latest film with co-stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

The latter was in attendance at the cruise show too, part of a star-studded front row that included friends of the maison like Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Amy Adams, Chase Infiniti, Hoyeon, and Stray Kids star Felix. Here, Haim shares her photo diary from the unforgettable evening—from her pinch-me moment with Pat McGrath to post-show selfie bliss.

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Waking up on show day. Was so excited to walk that I had to make a custom shirt because I love being a Ghesquière girl!”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Ready to go, let's do this!”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “In glam, starting to feel real.”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Number 10 in the model lineup.”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “The icon herself touched my face…. AGAIN, PAT MCGRATH TOUCHED MY FACE.”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “I'm a model now, didn't you know?”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Last moment before it’s time to go.”

Haim with Italian actor and fellow model for the night, Giulia Maenza. Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Ghesquière girls for life!”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Final hat fitting before rehearsal.”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “In love with my show look.”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Trying not to trip.”

Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Show over, I didn't trip!”

Alana Haim and Nicolas Ghesquière Photo courtesy Alana Haim “Laughing with Nicolas after the show. I still can’t believe I got to walk in a Louis Vuitton show.”

Danielle, Alana and Este Haim Photo courtesy Haim “Celebrating with my sisters after the show.”