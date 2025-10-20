Keep It Real: Alex Consani Proves Fall Fashion Is Best Served with Personality
For our Originals Issue, the top model stays true to herself in the season’s classic, effortlessly cool clothes.
Hair by Benjamin Muller for Rituel by Sisley at MA+ World; makeup by Thomas de Kluyver at Art Partner; manicure by Cam Tran at Artlist. Model: Alex Consani at IMG Model Management. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Alexander Bock at Streeters.
Produced by Brachfeld; Executive Producer: Clément Camaret; Producer: Adrien Cantenot; Production Coordinator: Anaïs Diouane; Lighting Director: Antoni Ciufo; Photo Assistants: Vassili Bocle, Chiara Vittorini; Digital Technician: Aurentin Girard at Imagin Productions; Retouching: Marie Lanoë at Imagin Productions; Fashion Assistants: Letizia Guarino, Elfé Baroso-Bertrand; Production Assistants: Antoine Truffaut, Fanny Carpentier; Hair Assistant: Mills Mouchopeda; Makeup Assistant: Molly Lynch; Set Assistants: THILOUTHEBEST CYFLAMABAFE.