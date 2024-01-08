True fashion fans will know that certain pieces can rival works of art. Some, like say Louis Vuitton’s revered speedy bags, are often reimagined by literal artists. Well, yesterday, fashion girl, TikToker, and model Alex Consani showed off a pair of monogram bags from the French house that are the industry’s version of collector’s items.

In the photos, Consani, who apparently set sail on a cruise ship with some model friends, is seen wearing a 2000s-style, flesh-tone sweater dress backdropped by what appears to by an airport terminal. While we’re interested by her bedazzled headphones, we’re more concerned with what she’s cradling in her hands—two limited-edition speedy bags designed by artists Jeff Koons and Richard Prince.

Let’s begin with Consani’s more readily available, yet still extremely coveted Koons-designed speedy. In 2017, the legendary contemporary artist designed a series of accessories, in collaboration with the house’s current creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, dubbed “The Masters Collection.” In addition to redesigning the signature LV monogram, each piece was transposed with “masterpieces” from iconic figures including Leonardo de Vinci, Rubens, Fragonard, and more.

Consani was pictured carrying the Monet speedy 30 version. The piece is designed with the artist’s famous “Water Lillies” painting on coated canvas and trimmed with gold monogram flower shapes and reflective lettering. The model’s LV streak didn’t end there, though.

In her hand, she showed off another special edition speedy, this one designed by American painter and photographer Richard Prince. The artist created a series of accessories for the brand, then hemled by Marc Jacobs, for their historic spring 2008 show which saw models like Naomi Campbell dressed up in Vuitton-branded nurse cosplay.

Lorenzo Santini/WireImage/Getty Images

Consani’s specific version featured a washed out monogram print, leather straps, and a printed joke on the exterior (Prince etched various riddles and phrases onto the pieces throughout his collection for the brand). It looks like Consani’s pair of bags served as both travel carry ons and as day-to-day luggage during a recent getaway.

The model, who burst onto the scene over the course of the past year, last graced the runway for Balenciaga’s Hollywood-themed pre-fall 2024 show in early December. Consani walked over a dozen shows for the most recent spring season so it’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing plenty more of her when the fashion calendar kicks up again next month. Hopefully her LV bags are coming with.