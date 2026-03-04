We’ve heard about fresh-off-the-runway, the act of wearing a look straight from the catwalk. But last night in Paris, Alex Consani upped the ante. She stepped out in an ensemble that hasn’t even hit the catwalk yet. Call it pre-runway.

At the Grand Dîner du Louvre, Consani offered a preview of what Duran Lantink has in store at Jean Paul Gaultier this season. She wore a sculptural black dress from the designer’s upcoming fall 2026 show, set to be unrelieved in Paris on Sunday. The designed riffed on many of the techniques seen in Lantink’s buzzed-about Gaultier debut, mainly tubular padding that extending into the neckline. It featured a sheer bodice and a floaty skirt, the latter of which was made complete with a cheeky exposed underwear element. Consani finished off her look with stacks of metallic bangles, a slicked-back hairdo, and black sandals.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sunday’s Gaultier show marks Lantink’s second offering for the brand after he was named its creative director (the first outside of its namesake founder) in April 2025. Lantink’s spring collection caused a riff among fashion press—while some lauded its reprisal of Gaultier’s enfant terrible spirit, others decried its hairy body suits and neon padded cone bras as a step too far beyond its founder’s aesthetic. “I’m really trying to catch an energy,” he said backstage following the show.

Now as to what expect on Sunday? There’s subtle cues to take from Consani’s outfit. Expect much of the sculptural padding in his debut show to continue, as well as new explorations like exposed undergarments and evening wear. Perhaps, even, Consani will make a runway appearance.