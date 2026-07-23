In recent years, much has been made of the role of the It girl. How much should she reveal about herself, and what should be kept a mystery? Should she stick to one recognizable look, or can she experiment with different aesthetics? As a veteran holder of the title, Alexa Chung has long been at the center of this winding discourse. But she’s here to prove that being a sartorial tastemaker does not mean conforming to a single style. Look no further than her high-low wardrobe rotation on a recent trip to New York.

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to post a series of photos from her visit to the city—serving an array of styles in the process. Her first look comprised a white tank top, a green cardigan and a skirt adorned with an intricate print of a woman’s face. The knee-length design—from Versace’s spring 2026 collection—was a particularly apt example of her seasoned runway taste.

The collection, which debuted to triumphant reception in Milan last fall, marked Dario Vitale’s first—and only—show for the Italian house. It was full of color-blocking, ’80s tailoring and ultra-layered, sensual silhouettes. Two months after he presented it, Vitale left Versace when it was acquired by Prada Group. Needless to say, his became the most talked-about show of the year and has since been hailed as the hottest of the season. The design Chung wore—which depicted a woman with buckled curls and bead-embroidered blue eyeshadow—is a perfectly apropos pull. It’s one of many garments featuring intricate faces that were not screen-printed but hand-stenciled, honing in on Vitale’s intimate vision. Being the multifaceted trendsetter she is, it wasn’t the only look Chung co-signed.

In another photo in the carousel, she served on the opposite end of the chic spectrum: leaning into stripped-back styling in a pair of plaid green boxer shorts. While the classic men’s undergarment may not seem like a go-to pick for the street-style star, the boxer shorts—which she paired with open-toed mules and an unbuttoned dress shirt—serve a different in-season reference. Across the spring 2026 runways, Chopova Lowena layered them on top of one another, Connor Ives presented neon iterations, and Simone Rocha sent romantic, red-hot briefs down the runway.

For Chung, the trend presents another version of sexy summer dressing. Boxer shorts bring a refreshing androgyny to her signature micro-short silhouette. A bedazzled pencil skirt speaks to her sharp designer eye. Together, they further solidify her as an It girl who can’t be boxed in.