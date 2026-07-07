There’s a reason Alexa Demie is widely considered the ultimate elusive It girl. She’s a rarity at high-profile events. Her interviews are few and far between. Even her screen presence is particularly selective. So when she does make an appearance, it’s special. And when she graces the front row at couture week, it’s arguably iconic.

On July 7, Demie made an ultra-rare appearance at Chanel’s fall 2026 couture show in Paris. This marks her first time attending the brand’s runway presentation, and her look was perfectly on-brand. In a slinky black halter-neck dress, Demie defied expectations of polished Chanel sets, opting for one of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s most famous signatures: the little black dress (LBD). Though decidedly minimal, the look was rich in details, with a gathered, drop-waist draping effect held together by a floral bedazzled brooch.

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Her glam was similarly noteworthy. While her Euphoria counterpart Maddy Perez is known for sharp eyeliner and sleek slick-backs, Demie opted for a tousled face-framing updo and minimal makeup. Her dangling silver earrings infused the ensemble with dressy opulence, while her dark shades added to her mysterious allure.

Though simple, the look is entirely Chanel—embodying creative director Matthieu Blazy’s ongoing legacy of unexpected pairings, sheer constructions and playful motifs. For the brand’s fall 2026 couture show, Blazy leaned into this exuberant energy by channeling a modern fairytale. The set was adorned in larger-than-life plants, while the clothing leaned into folkloric transformations. Think: a guipure suit evoking magic beans or an enchanted vine creeping up the heel of a shoe.

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Always one to stand out, Demie dressed on theme in her own way—adding a certain edge to storybook escapism. While this marks Demie’s first Chanel show, it is not the first time she has made headlines for sitting front row—famously debuting micro-bangs at Balenciaga’s fall 2022 runway. Now firmly in her post-Euphoria era, the star is serving pared-back glam and statement-making effortlessness. That’s how the It girls do it.