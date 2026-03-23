Alexander Skarsgård Reinvents the “Going-Out” Top For the Boys

The “going out” top is a decidedly modern invention, but Alexander Skarsgård’s version came with both a distinctly old-world pedigree and a twist for the ages. Continuing his streak of freak-forward dressing, the actor stepped out over the weekend in an outfit that proved that the “going out” top isn’t just an It-girl uniform.

Attending a Berlin screening of Pillion, the BDSM rom-com by Harry Melling, Skarsgard wore a lavender, bicep-baring disco tank from Jonathan Anderson’s spring 2026 collection for Dior Men. The show piece featured shimmering pailettes, accented by a lace overlay at the chest and hemline. Styled by Harry Lambert, Skarsgård allowed his Dior tank to really shine. He wore tailored black trousers, understated dress shoes, all while rocking his signature swide-swept blonde hair.

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While the “going out” top brings to mind images of Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan from yesteryear, and the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner today, Jonathan Anderson utilized a distinctly couture-era reference as inspiration for his Dior Men collection.

Skarsgård’s tank—which was shown in three colors, spanning lime green to lavender, at the show—was based on an archival Paul Poiret dance dress from 1922. Poiret, a pioneering French couturier, is widely credited with liberating women from corsets and ushering in a more fluid, modern silhouette. The unexpected reference point speaks to Anderson’s recalibration of the Dior codes, whether it be cargo shorts based on The Delft, a 1947 couture silhouette, or his fresh take on the Bar jacket.

Skarsgård, for his part, has never shied away from a fashion risk. His Pillion press tour has been full of offbeat, fashion-forward choices like those infamous thigh-high boots and NSFW looks. And his Dior tank moment is a reminder that his fashion instincts are only getting sharper.