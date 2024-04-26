ADD TO CART

Almond Toe Shoes Are Making a Comeback

Shop the freshest versions of the classic style.

by Christina Holevas
Images Courtesy of Getty. GIF by Ashley Peña
These days, thanks to TikTok, we’ve all heard of almond moms, but have you heard of almond toes? Even if you don’t know the name of this shoe style, you probably know the look. With their gently rounded, not-quite-pointed tips, almond toe shoes are named for the fact that they look like, well… that healthy little nut that your mom occasionally eats a handful of. Almond toe shoes have been around as long as shoes themselves, but they haven’t always been au courant, as the dominating trends have oscillated from pointy to square. But lately we’ve been noticing a bit of an almond-toe renaissance. Predictive brands like The Row, Saint Laurent, and Toteme have all been heavily featuring the style, so we expect the trend to continue. If you want to try a taste of the trend, look no further than our edit here.

Almond Heels
$990
The Row
Almond Toe Pump
$670
Dries Van Noten
Enzo Bonafe for ODP Classic Mary Jane
$690
Officina del Poggio
Zizi Oxfords
$455
Repetto
Black Boots
$750
Teurn Studios
Okkato Pump
$1,165
Manolo Blahnik
Regency Ballerina Flats
$475
Le Monde Beryl
Mary Jane Babies
$525
Carel
Lido Slip Ons
$745
Saint Laurent
Susee Boots
$775
Isabel Marant
Block Heel Mary Jane Pumps
$190
Cos
Canvas Block Heel Pumps
$710
Comme des Garçons
Landry Ballerina Flats
$295
Loeffler Randall
Rebecca Slingback Pumps
$985
Loro Piana
The T-Strap Loafers
$590
Toteme
Glove Flat
$445
Mansur Gavriel
Horsebit Interlocking G Loafers
$990
Gucci
Mallori Closed-Toe Heel
$278
Reformation
Mamadrague Ballerina Flats
$675
Christian Louboutin