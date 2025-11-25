Amal Clooney Adds Bag Charms to Her Date Night Uniform

Amal Clooney rarely wavers from her date night uniform. And for good reason. Her playbook of party dresses, evening clutches, and statement-making footwear is a fashion fail-safe. For her latest night out with George, however, the barrister added something new, and rather flashy, to her repertoire: bag charms.

Out at Le Royal Monceau in Paris last night, Amal departed from her usual date night clutches in favor of an east-west mini bag from Chloé. Done in soft black leather, it features a logo bag charm in a high-sheen gold metal dangling from its straps. While tiny trinkets may seem like an unexpected addition to Amal’s usually polished evening looks, the playful accessory still felt decidedly elevated.

Amal went monochrome for the remainder of her ensemble. Up top, she wore a leather coat with a slight flare, styled over a metallic mini dress and sheer tights. Always one to embrace a statement shoe, the human rights lawyer finished her look with Chloé’s “Eve” boots. They went up to her knees and matched the gold hardware on her handbag. George, meanwhile, stayed low-key in his own all-black look.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

Bag charms hit a fever pitch in late 2024 and early 2025, with stars like Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway, Lady Gaga, and Blackpink’s Lisa all blinging out their keep-alls. To some, the trend is known as “Birkin-ifying,” nodding to Jane Birkin’s infamous, haphazard personalization of her Hermès bags. Recently, charming has slowed down substantially among the fashion set, who moving towards charm bracelets and necklaces instead.

But if anyone can convince the fashion world to reconsider bag charms heading into 2026, it’s Amal Clooney.

Shop Amal’s Bag: