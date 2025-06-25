Amal Clooney knows exactly how to dress for the halls of Buckingham Palace. Today, the barrister brought her signature poise and polish to the Royal setting, slipping on a regal ensemble to join King Charles at a reception for the winners of the King’s Trust Awards 2025.

Amal, accompanied by her husband George Clooney, picked out a silk satin column dress for the occasion. The gown was decidedly simple in its cut, but featured a sash-like shoulder strap on one side for the right touch of drama. Instead of any notable embellishments, the lawyer opted to let her dress’s fluid structure speak for itself. She elevated the piece with a structured gold clutch, minimal jewelry, including a sculptural cuff, and her signature tousled curls parted to one side.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The British barrister was on hand to greet the winner of the Amal Clooney Woman’s Empowerment Award, an honor which was been part of the King’s Trust Awards since 2022. The prize recognizes “the global work of young women who have succeeded against the odds and made a lasting difference to those around them,” according to its mission statement. It's sponsored by makeup mogul and close Clooney friend Charlotte Tilbury, also in attendance.

George, meanwhile, opted for a gray suit that he wore without a traditional necktie. The King looked dapper in a pinstripe outfit and a patterned blue tie. The Clooneys are long-time supporters and ambassadors of the King’s Trust Awards. The charity, founded by Charles, then the Prince of Wales, helps “young people from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn, and earn.” The trust presents a series of awards annually, including honors centered around education and community impact.