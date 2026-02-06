Amal Clooney’s Idea of Travel Shoes? Cheetah Print Boots

Amal Clooney is an ardent fan of statement boots. So much so that she even leans into bold footwear on a travel day. Orthopedic sneakers and flats, begone.

Touching down in Milan today ahead of the Olympic Winter Games, Amal proved that airport style doesn’t have to mean dialing things down. She emerged from the tarmac dressed to the nines in a pair of cheetah print boots from Versace. While they weren’t as tall as some of the lawyer’s more outlandishly high boots, they still made an impact with their bold print. Amal’s boots weren’t the only Versace item in her outfit, as her black Medusa 95 tote with gold hardware made for quite the personal item.

For her outfit, Amal kept things slightly more comfortable than her boots appeared to the eye. She slipped into a black tee and a matching mini skirt, which she topped off with a luxe wool coat. The barrister arrived in Milan ahead of tonight’s opening ceremony with her husband, George, who veered on the more casual side. The actor wore slouchy navy pants, a matching suit coat, and Adidas sneakers.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Amal’s Versace accessory choice is fitting on several fronts. Not only is the label a pillar of Italian luxury fashion, making it especially apt for her arrival to the Milan-Cortina Olympics, Amal is also a longtime Versace muse, wearing its vintage dresses with aplomb. The brand also just announced that Pieter Mulier, who previously designed for Alaïa, will take over the reins as creative director.

While Amal is a Donatella loyalist through and through, we’d wager that she’ll be among the first to embrace the Versace’s next chapter once Mulier takes the reins.