Amal and George Clooney attended the 51st Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall on Monday night and, as usual, the human rights lawyer was the sparkling stone to the actor’s more austere setting.

Wearing a rich magenta jewel tone mini dress from Balenciaga with a bubble bodice and short train, Amal added contrast with gold pumps and a matching clutch. Her hair was swept back in a bouncing pony tail and she wore dangling gold chain earrings. George was in a classic black suit with a bowtie. The couple held hands as they arrived.

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The event was in honor of George himself for his “significant contributions to the art of cinema,” according to the Lincoln Center website. Speaking with People on the red carpet, George admitted that while he’s certainly used to attention, an entire gala in his honor was “wild” and “a little embarrassing.”

Asked how he prepared, George quipped, “You don’t, you drink,” adding, “I’m gonna have to start drinking soon.”

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Amal and George share two children, twins Ella and Alexander. The star shared that he doesn’t often go through his old filmography anymore, but the kids have encouraged him to make one exception.

“It’s a weird thing. As you get older, it’s hard to watch movies when you were younger because you’re like, holy shit, that doesn't even look like me anymore,” he admitted. “You know, I’m watching because I’ve got 8 year olds, I’m watching Fantastic Mr. Fox, which is a little easier because it’s not really me, it’s just my boys. And that’s kind of fun because the kids are slowly figuring out what I do for a living.”