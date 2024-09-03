Amal Clooney’s day job is as a human rights lawyer—but, judging by her Venice Film Festival wardrobe over the past few days, she might give even the most seasoned of Hollywood actresses a run for their money in the fashion department.

Following the premiere of George’s new film Wolfs over the weekend, the always stylish couple were spotted leaving the festival today. Amal, for her part, continued her embrace of citrus-toned styles, wearing a bold tangerine jumpsuit. The one-piece featured a sleeveless silhouette, a high-neck collar, and wide-leg pants that flowed gracefully as Amal weaved through paparazzi flashes. The barrister accented her statement jumpsuit with a cream shoulder bag, bold black glasses, and her signature va-va-voom hair. Her silver open-toe heels added a metallic flash to her travel look. George kept up his classic style with a navy polo shirt, gray pants, and simple boat shoes.

Over the weekend, Amal showed off the more formal side of her personal style by way of two jaw-dropping gowns. She brought the party to a Cartier event on Friday evening, wearing a disco diva number from Bach Mai. Her dress featured a statement ombré fringe (that made some considerable noise as she moved about) and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her party dress with a structured silver clutch and Cartier chandelier earrings.

Less than 24 hours later, Amal joined George on the red carpet for the Wolfs premiere. She tapped into the “Butter Yellow” craze, presenting a very high-glam version courtesy of a dramatic Atelier Versace dress. The floor-length piece was punctuated a plunging neckline, corset bodice, and tulle detailing along the skirt portion. Amal again went with low-hanging earrings, tousled hair, and a sparkly clutch.

Upon her and George’s arrival to Venice, Amal waded even deeper into butter yellow territory. The lawyer pulled out a ruffled mini dress that she topped off with a raffia hat, square glasses, and peep-toe sandal heels.

The Clooneys are likely finished with their Italian summer getaway. But, considering Wolfs doesn’t make its way to theaters until later this month, there might be even more opportunity for Amal to show off her style in the coming days.