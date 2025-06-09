Amal Clooney’s Tony Awards Dress Reinvents Your Grandmother’s Pearls

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but, according to Amal Clooney, pearls might just be the ultimate confidant on the red carpet. Last night, the barrister joined her husband, George Clooney, at the Tony Awards 2025—he was nominated in Best Actor in a Play for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck—in a curve-hugging evening dress that reinvented the notion of your grandmother’s pearls.

Amal’s bridal white couture look was from Tamara Ralph’s spring 2025 collection and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a body-conscious silhouette. But its wow-factor was the ornamentation—the dress was decorated with ladylike strands of pearls in varying sizes. Pearls can border on overly retro, but Amal’s sculptural dress was a modern take on the Old Hollywood classic.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While it would have been obvious for Amal to drape a strand of pearls around her décolletage, she styled her look without obvious jewelry placements. Instead of necklaces or rings, the lawyer accessorized with a structured clutch and pointed stilettos by Roger Vivier, both of which were fittingly designed in a matching pearl-white color. She wore her signature brunette tresses in elegant curls and finished everything off with glowing, sun-kissed skin and a glossy lip.

George, meanwhile, opted for a classic tuxedo and returned to his signature salt-and-pepper look. The actor had dyed his hair a dark brunette color for his role as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck. Amal—apparently, not a fan of the darker hair—seemed to enjoy her husband’s return to his usual look. The couple packed on the PDA throughout the evening.