Amanda Seyfried was unknown outside of soap opera circles when she was plucked to play the ditzy “Karen” in the seminal teen film Mean Girls. It’s safe to say that the casting director had an eye for talent. Not only has Seyfried continued to appear in some iconic cult films (Mamma Mia! and Jennifer’s Body) her talent has also won over directors like Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader.

Her red carpet style has undergone a similar glow-up since she first burst onto the scene in the mid-aughts. She’s come to favor a bit of floral, an occasional moment of lace, and one particular darker shade of yellow. Though, she’s not afraid to mix it up from time to time either and has grown particularly accustomed to brands like Armani, Givenchy, Prada, and many more. Below, a look back at Amanda Seyfried’s best red carpet moments.

2023: Lancome Event VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images The actress was a vision in this sheer Elie Saab number for a Lancome event in Shanghai, China.

2023: Paris Fashion Week Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Seyfried tried her hand at Barbie pink during Paris Fashion Week in this bold Prada gown topped off with criss-cross detailing at the neck.

2023: Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Seyfried was giving all types of old Hollywood glamour for the 2023 Met Gala in this layered Oscar de la Renta look.

2023: SAG Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images At the 2023 SAG Awards, Seyfried hit the step and repeat in a neon green Prada dress complete with a statement train.

2022: CFDA Awards Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Seyfried cut an edgy figure in this belted Michael Kors look for the 2022 CFDA Awards.

2022: Emmy Awards Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images The actress glittered in sheer Armani Privé for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

2022: Time 100 Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Seyfried stayed elegant for the 2022 Time 100 Gala in a dramatic Carolina Herrera high-low gown.

2021: Academy Awards Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Seyfried perfectly matched her matte red lip with her dramatic Armani Prive gown for the 2021 Academy Awards.

2021: Critics’ Choice Awards Photo via Getty Images With red carpets at usual disrupted, why not try new things? For the Critics’ Choice Awards, Seyfried forewent a gown, and instead went with this glittering Miu Miu take on the tuxedo.

2019: The Art of Racing in the Rain Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage For the premiere of the 2019 film The Art of Racing in the Rain, Seyfried stunned in a ribbon ombre gown from Oscar de la Renta.

2018: Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/WireImage For the 2018 Catholic-themed Met Gala, Seyfried was dressed in a heavenly Prada gown.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic She clearly likes a little bit of floral, and a little bit of lace, as evidenced by this Oscar de la Renta gown.

2017: Venice Film Festival Venturelli/WireImage For the 2017 premiere of her film First Reformed at the Venice Film Festival, Seyfried wore a dramatic Alexander McQueen look.

2015: Givenchy Show Larry Busacca/Getty Images Around this time, Seyfried was definitely a Givenchy favorite.

2015: Met Gala Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For the Met Gala in 2015, Seyfried wore white Givenchy Haute Couture by Ricardo Tisci. The theme that year was “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

2014: While We’re Young Premiere George Pimentel/Getty Images For the premiere of While We’re Young at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, Seyfried chose a lace and floral number from Valentino.

2013: Lovelace Screening Getty Images Seyfried went appropriately retro for a special Lovelace screening in late 2013. The perfectly revealing (and purposefully sheer) buttoned-up Gucci dress and Givenchy sandals proved she has the makings of a bonafide style star.

2013: Lovelace Premiere Getty Images At the Lovelace premiere in 2013, Seyfried looked like a full-on L.A. cool girl in a textured Gucci mini dress and sky-high Givenchy sandals.

2012: Les Miserables Premiere Getty Images Seyfried served some welcome red carpet drama at the New York 2012 premiere of Les Miserables with an intricate Alexander McQueen gown

2011: In Time Premiere Getty Images At the In Time UK premiere in 2011, Seyfried looked sharp in a satin blue suit by H&M. The star was smart to keep the look simple with a black button-front shirt, also by H&M, and black Sergio Rossi shoes.

2010: Academy Awards Getty Images Seyfried returned to the Oscars in 2010 with a vengeance. From her Swarovski-covered Armani Prive gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels to her flawless hair and makeup, Seyfried got it right.

2009: Academy Awards Getty Images For the 2009 Academy Awards, Seyfried sported a burnt orange Valentino dress, made up of ruching, spaghetti straps (remember those?), a long wrapping hemline, and a giant bow.

2008: Mamma Mia Premiere Getty Images Seyfried channeled the prom look of Romy and Michelle’s dreams in emerald green Miu Miu at the 2008 premiere of Mamma Mia.

2007: Starter for 10 Premiere Getty Images In case you forgot Seyfried’s next cinematic undertaking, this roomy muted green dress should remind you. With wavy tresses and a bare face at the Starter for 10 premiere in 2007, the star epitomized Big Love-chic.

2004: Teen People Party Getty Images Seyfried took a cue from her Mean Girls wardrobe (and teens across America) for the Teen People Annual Young Hollywood Party in 2005. In a casual black top, denim mini skirt, and strappy sandals, the actress proved the old adage: Stars—they’re just like us.

2004: Mean Girls Premiere Getty Images You know the story: New star, new movie, no stylist. In a brown Moschino dress at the 2004 premiere of Mean Girls, Seyfried revealed more than the fact that she hadn’t yet hired a glam squad.