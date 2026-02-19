Amanda Seyfried Sidesteps Period Dressing in Crochet Lace

It would have been expected for Amanda Seyfried to lean into full method dressing for The Testament of Ann Lee, the transformative drama in which she inhabits the enigmatic 18th-century Shaker leader, Ann Lee. Instead, she’s taken a more subversive route, eschewing period-coded looks for sharply modern, fashion-forward statements in line with her own fashion persona. Case in point: her latest turn at the Berlin Film Festival.

For the Mona Fastvold film’s photo call this afternoon, Seyfried stepped out in a fit-and-flare dress done in black crochet lace. Ruffled sleeves provided sahpe, while the sheer design showed glimpses of the actor’s white and light blue undergarments. Working with her long-time stylist Elizabeth Stewart, Seyfried completed her look with slingback Miu Miu kitten heels and tousled waves.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Seyfried attended The Testament of Ann Lee screening in Paris in another look that eschewed method dressing. The actor’s look, courtesy of Chloé, centered on fitted black capris and a double-stacked jacket. She wore a check cropped piece with a pleated, trench-style jacket underneath. Angular black heels were the finishing touch.

With a performance in The Testament of Ann Lee as all-encompassing as Seyfried’s—singing original hymns in a lilting Mancunian accent, leading intricate interpretive dances, and embodying a self-styled “female Christ”—it’s no surprise she’s letting her acting, rather than solely her wardrobe, do the talking.