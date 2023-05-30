Amanda Seyfried may have mastered the mannerisms of Elizabeth Holmes for her role in The Dropout, but her latest ensemble looks like it was plucked straight from the set of Clueless—more specifically, the famed wardrobe the film’s protagonist Cher Horowitz. Heading into the ABC News studios in New York City on Tuesday, the actress sported a ‘90s-inspired checkered two piece set that she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and patent leather heels.

Seyfried’s colorful look is reminiscent of Horowitz’s signature plaid Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit that has since become synonymous with the 1995 film. Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Harry Styles have put their own style twists on the ensemble over the years and judging by annual Instagram feeds, it’s also one of the most popular Halloween choices amongst the fashion girls. Seyfried did much of the same, opting for her own rendition complete with a peplum-style blazer and a pair of shorts rather than Horowitz’s original mini skirt.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The bright yellow look appears within the opening minutes of Clueless and is chosen by Horowitz through her enviable digital computer closet. Horowitz’s back-to-school look features a wide shouldered blazer that is layered over a cropped white t-shirt and cardigan of the same hue. She rounded out the look with knee-high socks and white Mary Janes.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in Mean Girls (which rivals Clueless for its stature in popular culture) wore the look for an appearance on Good Morning America. The 37-year-old actress discussed her upcoming role in The Crowded Room, a psychological thriller where she stars alongside Tom Holland.

The mini series is based in ‘70s New York City and follows a young man (played by Holland) who committed a string of crimes and the investigator (Seyfried) who is tasked with solving them. “Tom Holland is doing something very different and very impressive,” Seyfried said. “I can’t wait for people to get the puzzle pieces every episode through my character.”