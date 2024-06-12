FASHION

Amelia Gray Hamlin Works the Red Carpet Like a Runway

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and actor-turned-Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlin has been hitting the red carpet since before she could walk. Amelia, now a model of her own accord, would often accompany her parents to premieres and galas, often doing so alongside her older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin. Since her catwalk debut in 2018, Amelia has gone on to turn every red carpet she steps foot on into her own personal runway—whether she’s flying solo or posted up next to her family.

The model, a regular on the runways of top brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, and Miu Miu, has carved out a red carpet niche full of sultry dresses, risky cut-outs, and the occasional gothic LBD. She’s channeled supermodels of decades past with lots of naked dressing, but has also brought a Gen Z edge to her step and repeat fashion, too. From her stellar Met Gala debut to plenty of sheer party looks, relive Amelia Gray Hamlin’s best red carpet moments, below.

2024: Kering Women In Motion Dinner
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the 2024 Kering Women in Motion Dinner at Cannes, the model went for a dramatic all-black moment courtesy of Balenciaga.

2024: Met Gala
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A Met Gala debut of this caliber belongs in the history books. Amelia nailed the 2024 theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with this Jun Takahashi for Undercover light-up terrarium dress.

2024: Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Amelia put her supermodel prowess to the test in this sheer and bodycon Alaïa number.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As good as gold for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar bash.

2023: The Fashion Awards
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No pants? No problem. Amelia flashed quite a bit of skin in this fire engine red gown at the 2023 Fashion Awards.

2023: GQ Men of the Year Awards
Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The runway star tested out the exposed underwear trend for the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards. She edged up a black thong with a plunging dress shirt and a silver-studded waist corset.

2023: Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another edgy red carpet moment in the form of a leather bustier, dotted maxi skirt, and opera-length gloves.

2023: CFDA Fashion Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Amelia dropped jaws at the 2023 CFDA Awards, wearing a completely see-through Alaïa look she styled with a matching thong and gold statement bangles.

2023: amfAR Cannes Gala
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The model brought the sparkle to amfAR’s annual Cannes gala in 2023, hitting the step and repeat in a shimmery feather-trimmed look.

2022: Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Premiere
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A bit of method dressing, anyone? Amelia tapped into her goth side for the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premiere.

2022: Givenchy Show
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

She doesn’t just walk the runway—here, Amelia posed for photos at Givenchy’s spring 2023 show before making her way to the front row.

2021: The Hot Zone: Anthrax Premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Hamlin household certainly nailed the black tie memo during a 2021 premiere.

2021: The Icon Ball
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Amelia let her wild side flourish at the 2021 The Icon Ball in London, donning a plunging cheetah gown complete with side and front slits.

2020: Bulgari Event
Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images

Sister-sister at a 2020 Bulgari event in Brooklyn, New York.

2019: amfAR Holiday Party
Dia Dipasupil/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amelia mastered the art of holiday style in 2019 by stepping out to an amfAR party in a ruby red cocktail gown paired with a glitzy mini bag.

2016: New York Fashion Week
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In matching shaggy vests, Amelia made a statement with her mom at New York Fashion Week in 2016.

2008: Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Premiere
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Amelia teamed up with her sister Delilah Belle and mom Lisa to attend Miley Cyrus’s 2008 Hannah Montana concert film premiere.

2002: Stuart Little 2 Premiere
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

An adorable mommy and me moment all the way back in 2002.