As the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and actor-turned-Real Housewife Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray Hamlin has been hitting the red carpet since before she could walk. Amelia, now a model of her own accord, would often accompany her parents to premieres and galas, often doing so alongside her older sister Delilah Belle Hamlin. Since her catwalk debut in 2018, Amelia has gone on to turn every red carpet she steps foot on into her own personal runway—whether she’s flying solo or posted up next to her family.

The model, a regular on the runways of top brands like Balenciaga, Chanel, and Miu Miu, has carved out a red carpet niche full of sultry dresses, risky cut-outs, and the occasional gothic LBD. She’s channeled supermodels of decades past with lots of naked dressing, but has also brought a Gen Z edge to her step and repeat fashion, too. From her stellar Met Gala debut to plenty of sheer party looks, relive Amelia Gray Hamlin’s best red carpet moments, below.

2024: Kering Women In Motion Dinner Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2024 Kering Women in Motion Dinner at Cannes, the model went for a dramatic all-black moment courtesy of Balenciaga.

2024: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images A Met Gala debut of this caliber belongs in the history books. Amelia nailed the 2024 theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with this Jun Takahashi for Undercover light-up terrarium dress.

2024: Daily Front Row Fashion Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Amelia put her supermodel prowess to the test in this sheer and bodycon Alaïa number.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As good as gold for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar bash.

2023: The Fashion Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No pants? No problem. Amelia flashed quite a bit of skin in this fire engine red gown at the 2023 Fashion Awards.

2023: GQ Men of the Year Awards Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The runway star tested out the exposed underwear trend for the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards. She edged up a black thong with a plunging dress shirt and a silver-studded waist corset.

2023: Glamour Women of the Year Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another edgy red carpet moment in the form of a leather bustier, dotted maxi skirt, and opera-length gloves.

2023: CFDA Fashion Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Amelia dropped jaws at the 2023 CFDA Awards, wearing a completely see-through Alaïa look she styled with a matching thong and gold statement bangles.

2023: amfAR Cannes Gala Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The model brought the sparkle to amfAR’s annual Cannes gala in 2023, hitting the step and repeat in a shimmery feather-trimmed look.

2022: Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Premiere Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images A bit of method dressing, anyone? Amelia tapped into her goth side for the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premiere.

2022: Givenchy Show Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images She doesn’t just walk the runway—here, Amelia posed for photos at Givenchy’s spring 2023 show before making her way to the front row.

2021: The Hot Zone: Anthrax Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Hamlin household certainly nailed the black tie memo during a 2021 premiere.

2021: The Icon Ball Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Amelia let her wild side flourish at the 2021 The Icon Ball in London, donning a plunging cheetah gown complete with side and front slits.

2020: Bulgari Event Bennett Raglin/WireImage/Getty Images Sister-sister at a 2020 Bulgari event in Brooklyn, New York.

2019: amfAR Holiday Party Dia Dipasupil/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amelia mastered the art of holiday style in 2019 by stepping out to an amfAR party in a ruby red cocktail gown paired with a glitzy mini bag.

2016: New York Fashion Week Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In matching shaggy vests, Amelia made a statement with her mom at New York Fashion Week in 2016.

2008: Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Premiere Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Amelia teamed up with her sister Delilah Belle and mom Lisa to attend Miley Cyrus’s 2008 Hannah Montana concert film premiere.