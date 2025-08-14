FASHION

What Would American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman Wear in 2025?

With a remake in the works, a Hollywood costume designer reimagines the 1980s power wardrobe of cinema's most stylish serial killer.

Written by Mirren Gordon-Crozier
Christian Bale in a scene from the film 'American Psycho', 2000.
Photo by Lionsgate/Getty Images
In American Psycho, the film based on Bret Easton Ellis’s 1991 novel, Patrick Bateman is obsessed with his appearance. His wardrobe—curated by costume designer Isis Mussenden—is a masterclass in 1980s power dressing: Valentino and Armani suits, pale shirts, power ties. The look is pristine, clinical, and unnervingly perfect. By day, he wears it to Wall Street. At night, he’s careful not to wrinkle his clothes when he commits gruesome murders.

With news of a Luca Guadagnino remake in the works, one wonders: what would Patrick Bateman wear today? Likely still a tailored suit, with a silk tie in deep red or blue, neatly knotted and perfectly centered. The hair should be clean-cut, side-parted, slicked back with gel or pomade. The face should be smooth-shaven, the skin perfect thanks to an obsessive skincare regime. Confidence that borders on narcissism is important. As is intense eye contact, and the eerie calm of someone hiding something.

Scene by scene, here’s how we imagine his 2025 wardrobe.

Everett Collection

Bateman’s morning stretch—in nothing but white briefs—is an ode to vanity. Today, he would opt for crisp, cotton athleisure: sweatpants with a washed white raglan sweatshirt, finished off with a pair of Ferragamo blue-tinted shades. Self-care with a killer edge.

Todd Snyder x Champion Relaxed French Terry Sweatpant
$158
Todd Snyder
Colorful Standard Oversized Crew
$78
Colorful Standard
Éterne High Rise Briefs
$40
Éterne
Ferragamo Monochrome Rectangle Plastic Sunglasses
$255
Neiman Marcus
Converse Chuck 70 Sneaker
$90
Revolve
A.P.C. White Moe Sneakers
$350
SSENSE
Courtesy of Lionsgate

Bateman’s wardrobe was all about sharp lines, starched collars, and taut silhouettes. Today, it’s no longer about dressing like a banker, but about stealing the 1980s power suit structure and softening the silhouette. He might go for an oversized Ralph Lauren button-down with powder blue stripes. In the updated look, Chanel suspenders replace Wall Street’s conservative braces.

Khaite Jacob Pant
$1,450
Khaite
Ralph Lauren Collection Capri Linen Shirt
€1,185
Saks Fifth Avenue
Chanel S/S 1994 Logo Suspenders
€3,140
Resee
Emma Parsons Danielle Shoe
$595
Emma Parsons
YouTube/Lionsgate

Bateman on a phone call, wearing Ray-Bans inside, is the very picture of icy corporate formalism. Now, Bateman would wear these Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses with a signature gold chain draped just-so around the collar of a crisp white shirt (no tie, top button undone). He doesn’t wear these sunglasses because they’re cool. He wears them because you’ll Google him the second he leaves the room.

Jacques Marie Mage Aviator Sunglasses
$770
Net-a-Porter
Courtesy of Lionsgate

One of Bateman's interchangeable flings wore a strapless, silver-grey sheath dress on their date—polished and clinical, echoing the sterile perfection of his apartment. Perched on the white sofa like a guest in a showroom, she looks glamorous yet subdued, beautiful yet utterly disposable.

Prada Stretch Mohair Dress
$2,900
Prada
Tod's Strapless Midi Dress
$3,175
Farfetch
Brunello Cucinelli Wool Pumps
$1,600
Saks Fifth Avenue
Courtesy of Lionsgate

Today, Patrick Bateman’s assistant (originally played by Chloë Sevigny) would be one of Bateman’s peers: a young girlboss whose wardrobe telegraphs status through minimalism, precision, and (expensive) understatement. The look is not about warmth or individuality; it’s about fitting seamlessly into an aspirational world.

The Row's Luka Cotton Oversized Shirt
$1,250
Saks Fifth Avenue
Gucci Bamboo Detail Belt
$680
Gucci
Cartier Paris Gold Plated Tank Watch
$3,500
1st Dibs
Hermès '70s Rouge H Box Escale Bag
€1,940
Resee
Alaïa Mesh Flat Mules
$820
Neiman Marcus
Another Tomorrow Oversized Wide-Leg Pants
$790
Moda Operandi
Courtesy of Lionsgate

Instead of checking his reflection in the mirrored walls of Nell’s, Patrick Bateman would be adjusting his hair in the matte brass fixtures of the San Vicente Bungalows bathroom. His dinner conversation would be about fitness regimens, crypto, and skincare routines. His outfit would scream “stealth” wealth.

J. Press Butcher Stripe Broadcloth Dress Shirt
$168
J. Press
Sid Mashburn Quint Sneaker
$150
Sid Mashburn
Todd Snyder Japanese Selvedge Chino
$298
Todd Snyder
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Puffer Glasses
$202
Ray-Ban
Loro Piana Alsavel Belt
$600
Loro Piana
Shutterstock

In 2025, Bateman might be a tech founder living in Malibu—still waking up at 5 a.m. to do crunches. He’d wear a lot of athleisure with a controlled injection of color. Think Nike Cortez sneakers in pink and red—violently nostalgic.

Nike Cortez Textile Shoes
$90
Nike
Miu Miu D-frame Sunglasses
$635
Net-A-Porter
Prada Braided Rope Belt
$575
Bergdorf Goodman
Vintage Piaget Polo Model 7131 18k Yellow Gold Watch
$24,400
1st Dibs

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Bateman would still wear his iconic plastic raincoat to keep his outfit clean during his killing sprees. He might buy one from Dries Van Noten, transparent and slick, but lined with cashmere. Underneath, there’d be pristine Italian linen trousers.

Dries Van Noten Beige Mac Coat
$1,855
Ssense
Todd Snyder Italian Linen Trousers
$298
Todd Snyder
Brandon Maxwell Translucent Belt
$275
Brandon Maxwell
Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2
$180
Nike
Bottega Veneta Knot Sunglasses
$700
Fwrd