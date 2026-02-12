When awards season rolls around, the menswear filling out the red carpets often falls into a familiar rhythm of familiar, nearly identical tailoring. This year has largely followed suit. There have been bright spots, sure, in Timothée Chalamet’s louche Marty Supreme suits and Jacob Elordi’s steady stream of custom Bottega Veneta. But the true menswear standout in the lead up to March’s Oscars hasn’t been a man at all. It’s Amy Madigan.

Instead of the glitzy-and-diamonds repertoire requisite of actresses, Madigan and her stylist Andrew Gelwicks have gone about dressing with a menswear-leaning point of view. Naturally, the Weapons star has turned to leaders in men’s fashion. She’s worn Thom Browne on two occasions: a sharp argyle suit and trousers (tie included) at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, and for her Golden Globes appearance in January, where she opted for a sharp topcoat, bow tie, and patent leather boots.

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Solidifying her cool status even further, Madigan turned to another proprietor of New York menswear at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. She wore a full Willy Chavarria look, comprised of a boxy black suit cut for an ’80s CEO, a pinstripe button down, and waxed denim jeans.

What sets Madigan apart isn’t just that she’s eschewed the typical awards dress for suiting. It’s that her suits and how she styles them are actually compelling, whether it be her choice to tuck a mint green tie into her waistband or slip on a pair of squared burgundy boots. She even made the bold choice to wear blue jeans, one of the most casual items of dress, to begin the season at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Paired with an embroidered waistcoat from Jonathan Anderson’s pre-fall 2026 show for Dior Men, the ensemble felt irreverent yet entirely red-carpet appropriate.

And with an Oscar nomination lined up in a few weeks—her first since 1986—Madigan shows no signs of abandoning her winning tailoring streak.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images