And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 4 Fashion Recap: All Substance, No Style

And Just Like That... may finally be finding its footing. I don’t want to be presumptuous, but episode four provided us with 45 minutes that felt more akin to its Sex and the City sister than any of the others that have come before. Carrie spirals about her age after her 70+ former editor, Enid (Candice Bergen) alludes to them being in the same bracket. Charlotte, meanwhile, investigates the case of the missing spunk after Harry’s seems to disappear. And Miranda attempts to engage in a threesome with Che and their ex-husband before remembering that no matter how many tattoos she gets, she’s still Miranda. AJLT was never going to be a direct continuation of SATC, especially since these women have aged up—they have new problems, new priorities, new net worths. But finally, it seems like we’re landing somewhere that feels familiar.

While the storylines seem more akin to SATC than ever before, the clothing is still leaving a bit to be desired. There aren’t many wow moments in “ALIVE!” In fact, in one scene, Carrie wears a simple men’s polo while out to lunch— and not even in a cute, wear-it-as-a-dress way; no brooch, nary a flower adornment. It’s almost sacrilegious. The most fun fashion moments are provided by the secondary players—and what could have been Carrie’s biggest look of the hour (when she heads to the Vivante start-up party) results in a pretty silk peasant dress. And when has anyone ever described Carrie Bradshaw’s style as “pretty”? That being said, there are intriguing pieces throughout episode four, from Seema’s animal print jacket to Lisa’s anniversary party moment. And while the latter’s guests may never get to see her in the dress, we can still enjoy it (and shop it) for ourselves.

Episode Four: ALIVE! Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max Candice Bergen returns to the SATC universe as Carrie’s former Vogue editor, Enid Frick, resulting in a delightfully uncomfortable encounter between the two at a brunch run-in. Enid is sorry for Carrie’s loss, but she too has suffered a tragedy: she’s been let go from Vogue. Luckily, her Ask Enid newsletter is rivaling Goop, plus she’s starting another publishing endeavor of her own—an online magazine called Vivante, targeted toward an older demographic—and she wants Carrie to get involved. The two discuss the opportunity in their contrasting looks: Carrie, in a pink jacket with embroidered balloon sleeves over a blue polka-dot dress; and Enid donning a white jacket, adding her own whimsy with a blue beaded necklace and Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti Capucines bag.

HBO While Carrie is stuck in an impromptu brunch meeting, Lisa and Charlotte are experiencing a new kind of freedom—the one you enjoy when your kids head off to sleepaway camp for the summer. The Todd Wexleys and York Goldenblatts gather to bid their children adieu at the Armory, then prep for all the things they’ll be able to get done with their newfound free time. And while most moms would throw on leggings and a jean jacket for this farewell, LTW and Charlotte are, per usual, wearing head-to-toe designer. Despite the assumedly nice weather (it is summer, after all), Lisa bundles up in a green Louis Vuitton bomber jacket and white Rosie Assoulin pants with a Valentino scarf around her neck and yellow Veronica Silicani bag in her hands. Charlotte, meanwhile, wears her uniform of a button-down shirtdress, this time from Brandon Maxwell. She decorates the piece with a strawberry-adorned belt and a Lulu Guinness basket weave bag—though from the look of her and Harry running away, those will all be on the bedroom floor the second they get back to their apartment.

Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max Carrie has really been experimenting in the world of hats this season—and when taking fashion risks, not everything is going to pay off. While the black woven topper she wears to grab coffee with Seema is interesting, it turns Carrie into a daytime witch (not helped by the oversized muumuu-style dress with which she pairs it). A strand of pearls and a cross-body woven box bag pulls the look together, but the hat probably should have been saved for next week’s Halloween episode. Seema sticks to her uniform of a nude jumpsuit, decorated with a gold belt, bracelet, and Fendi ear cuff. A Lemaire croissant bag in a similar shade completes the monochrome ensemble, and while the very popular purse is no longer available in the sand hue, you can nab it in a similarly neutral light brown.

Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max The originals (minus Samantha, plus Anthony) gather for lunch and some classic SATC conversation. The topic of choice? Ejaculation—or at least, the lack of it in Charlotte and Harry’s sex. The daytime outing allows for some more casual looks for the attendees, and Miranda actually manages to be the most dressed up, wearing a belted Nili Lotan dress. Charlotte, meanwhile, wears a blue polka-dot blouse with a ruffled collar, while Carrie goes low-key in a men’s Ralph Lauren button-down. And while normally men’s fashion isn’t really on our minds when watching AJLT, we have to note that Anthony’s earthy knit polo from Marni is a lovely choice.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max When the kids are away the parents...drink espresso martinis and discuss work. At least, that’s what’s on the Todd Wexleys’s agenda as the couple heads to the bar to celebrate their kids’ departure for the summer. Of course, Lisa brings brightness to the occasion—though this time, she opts for a monochrome look made up of a shortened version of the Solace London crepe dress with pleated chiffon sleeves and the Jimmy Choo fringe Bon Bon bag.

HBO Miranda may have left California, but she’s bringing West Coast style to New York City. It must be her new tattoo, which is inspiring her to wear pieces like this pink and orange printed halter dress.

HBO It’s no surprise that LTW had to pull out all the stops for her big wedding anniversary—a four course meal, rented-out restaurant, and gorgeously sequined dress and cape from Rianna + Nina resort 2023. Unfortunately, Herbert forgets to hit send on the invitations, meaning not too many people are there to appreciate Lisa’s party planning triumph. Charlotte, though, is of course present, wearing a light pink Emilia Wickstead dress with a Cult Gaia Eos clutch in hand.

Photograph by Craig Blakenhorn/Max If the Fendi Baguette was the bag of Sex and the City, the Fendi Peekaboo may just be the bag of And Just Like That... I don’t believe an episode has gone by without the accessory getting featured, and this time, it’s seen on the arm of Seema, completing another tonal look. The real estate agent gives Carrie a little pep talk over the phone in a light brown jumpsuit cinched with a Valentino belt. It is the perfect clean base for her top layer—a metallic animal print jacquard coat from Adam Lippes.