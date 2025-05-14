Andie MacDowell Has Been Queen of the Cannes Red Carpet for 30 Years
No one knows the ins and outs of the Cannes red carpet like Andie MacDowell. The American actor has been a staple of the festival since she first attended in 1995, bringing a refreshing, simple glamour to the South of France year after year.
Over the decades, MacDowell established a preference for fitted, often sequined, gowns in Cannes, whether she’s attending with her latest co-stars or her daughter Margaret Qualley, a rising force in the cinema herself. The actor has worn nearly every shade of dress imaginable in Cannes—from dark, black lace to bright springtime hues like tangerine and emerald—and even played against type in 2025 when she sported a full suit and bow tie to the Mission: Impossible premiere. Just as noteworthy are MacDowell’s beauty choices. She often wears “no makeup” makeup looks to the event, and started rocking her gray hair in various styles back in 2021.
Here, relive all of Andie MacDowell’s Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks over the past three decades.
2025
For the first time during her decades-long history at Cannes, MacDowell wore a full suit to the red carpet in 2025.
2024
The 2024 edition called for this navy blue caped look.
And this sequined moment with cape-like sleeves.
2023
MacDowell looked glamorous in 2021, wearing a beaded dress and Hollywood curls.
A dark brown dress was elevated with a sweeping updo and gold jewelry.
2022
MacDowell paired her emerald dress with a natural hair and makeup look.
She let her curls do her thing in this graphic gown.
2021
MacDowell began rocking her gray hair around 2021, attending that year’s festival in a sparkly column dress with a one-shoulder detail.
Later during the 2021 event, MacDowell wore an empire waist dress with beading.
2019
MacDowell made the dress-over-pants trend work in 2019.
2017
She went full va-va-voom in a lace dress during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
She followed that up with this bow-trimmed look with a steep leg slit.
2015
The star’s tangerine dress was marked by its plunging neckline.
2012
In 2012, MacDowell returned to the Cannes red carpet for the first time in five years with daughter Margaret Qualley as her date.
2007
MacDowell, Gongi Li, and Michelle Yeoh opted for goddess dresses in 2007.
2006
MacDowell’s light blue slip was a hit among Cannes photographers, but the actor made sure she had her own memories to take home.
One of MacDowell’s riskier Cannes looks came in the form of this nude illusion black dress that she wore to the 2006 opening gala.
2003
MacDowell’s 2003 dress featured ruffles and sheer elements.
2002
MacDowell epitomized spring in this bright pink high-low look.
2001
Pure glamour at the 2001 The Man Who Wasn’t There premiere.
MacDowell went backless for the 2001 Moulin Rouge premiere.
2000
With Claudia Schiffer and Li in 2000.
1998
In 1998, MacDowell accented a semi-sheer dress with her dazzling necklace and sandals.
That same year, she wore a lilac boat neck dress with a matching shawl.
1997
The actor made a metallic statement in 1997.
1995
For her first trip to Cannes in 1995, MacDowell donned a sparkly top and simple black pants.