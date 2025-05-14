No one knows the ins and outs of the Cannes red carpet like Andie MacDowell. The American actor has been a staple of the festival since she first attended in 1995, bringing a refreshing, simple glamour to the South of France year after year.

Over the decades, MacDowell established a preference for fitted, often sequined, gowns in Cannes, whether she’s attending with her latest co-stars or her daughter Margaret Qualley, a rising force in the cinema herself. The actor has worn nearly every shade of dress imaginable in Cannes—from dark, black lace to bright springtime hues like tangerine and emerald—and even played against type in 2025 when she sported a full suit and bow tie to the Mission: Impossible premiere. Just as noteworthy are MacDowell’s beauty choices. She often wears “no makeup” makeup looks to the event, and started rocking her gray hair in various styles back in 2021.

Here, relive all of Andie MacDowell’s Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks over the past three decades.

2025 Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the first time during her decades-long history at Cannes, MacDowell wore a full suit to the red carpet in 2025.

2024 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2024 edition called for this navy blue caped look.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And this sequined moment with cape-like sleeves.

2023 Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images MacDowell looked glamorous in 2021, wearing a beaded dress and Hollywood curls.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images A dark brown dress was elevated with a sweeping updo and gold jewelry.

2022 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images MacDowell paired her emerald dress with a natural hair and makeup look.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She let her curls do her thing in this graphic gown.

2021 P. Lehman/Future Publishing/Getty Images MacDowell began rocking her gray hair around 2021, attending that year’s festival in a sparkly column dress with a one-shoulder detail.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Later during the 2021 event, MacDowell wore an empire waist dress with beading.

2019 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images MacDowell made the dress-over-pants trend work in 2019.

2017 Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images She went full va-va-voom in a lace dress during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images She followed that up with this bow-trimmed look with a steep leg slit.

2015 Camilla Morandi - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The star’s tangerine dress was marked by its plunging neckline.

2012 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In 2012, MacDowell returned to the Cannes red carpet for the first time in five years with daughter Margaret Qualley as her date.

2007 Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images MacDowell, Gongi Li, and Michelle Yeoh opted for goddess dresses in 2007.

2006 Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MacDowell’s light blue slip was a hit among Cannes photographers, but the actor made sure she had her own memories to take home.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of MacDowell’s riskier Cannes looks came in the form of this nude illusion black dress that she wore to the 2006 opening gala.

2003 Pool CATARINA/LEPETIT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images MacDowell’s 2003 dress featured ruffles and sheer elements.

2002 Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images MacDowell epitomized spring in this bright pink high-low look.

2001 Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images Pure glamour at the 2001 The Man Who Wasn’t There premiere.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images MacDowell went backless for the 2001 Moulin Rouge premiere.

2000 Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Getty Images With Claudia Schiffer and Li in 2000.

1998 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In 1998, MacDowell accented a semi-sheer dress with her dazzling necklace and sandals.

Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images That same year, she wore a lilac boat neck dress with a matching shawl.

1997 ANDRE DURAND/AFP/Getty Images The actor made a metallic statement in 1997.