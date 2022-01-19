R.I.P.

André Leon Talley's Inimitable Life and Style in Pictures

André Leon Talley wrote two memoirs before his death on Tuesday at age 73, and easily could have written a third (or fourth). To say that the iconic editor and tastemaker had lived a lot of life would be an understatement, starting with the assistant gig at Andy Warhol’s Interview that made for many a night at Studio 54. And no matter where he went, the 6’6” Talley was unmissable, whether in a majestic caftan or pair of his beloved Uggs. Take a trip down memory lane in honor of the icon, here.

André Leon Talley grinning and wearing fur
Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage via Getty Images

Talley spent many an evening partying with Yves Saint Laurent, whom he befriended in his late twenties, during the first of his two stints at W in the mid-’70s.

Photo by Michel Dufour/WireImage via Getty Images.

New Year’s Eve of 1978 saw him hit the glitter-covered dance floor of Studio 54 with Diana Ross.

Photo by Sonia Moskowitz via Getty Images

