André Leon Talley's Inimitable Life and Style in Pictures

André Leon Talley wrote two memoirs before his death on Tuesday at age 73, and easily could have written a third (or fourth). To say that the iconic editor and tastemaker had lived a lot of life would be an understatement, starting with the assistant gig at Andy Warhol’s Interview that made for many a night at Studio 54. And no matter where he went, the 6’6” Talley was unmissable, whether in a majestic caftan or pair of his beloved Uggs. Take a trip down memory lane in honor of the icon, here.