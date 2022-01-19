André Leon Talley's Inimitable Life and Style in Pictures

André Leon Talley wrote two memoirs before his death on Tuesday at age 73, and easily could have written a third (or fourth). To say that the iconic editor and tastemaker had lived a lot of life would be an understatement, starting with the assistant gig at Andy Warhol’s Interview that made for many a night at Studio 54. And no matter where he went, the 6’6” Talley was unmissable, whether in a majestic caftan or pair of his beloved Uggs. Take a trip down memory lane in honor of the icon, here.
Talley spent many an evening partying with Yves Saint Laurent, whom he befriended in his late twenties, during the first of his two stints at W in the mid-’70s.
New Year’s Eve of 1978 saw him hit the glitter-covered dance floor of Studio 54 with Diana Ross.