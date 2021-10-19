It was a family affair at the premiere for Marvel’s Eternals on Monday night. Angelina Jolie brought along five of her children to the event, dressing them in upcycled looks that formed a coordinated color story as the six-some posed on the red carpet.

Jolie stood in the center of her children, wearing a strapless Balmain dress with some vintage Tiffany & Co. jewels and a lip cuff. She was flanked by Maddox, 20, in a black blazer, shirt, and pants; Vivienne, 13, in an off-white dress and sneakers; Shiloh, 15, in a tan asymmetric dress and flats; and Knox, 13, in an olive green suit with a pleated adornment on the hip. Next to Jolie was also 16-year-old Zahara, who wore a very recognizable look—the Elie Saab dress Jolie herself wore to the 2014 Oscars. Jolie’s second-oldest, Pax, was not at the event with the rest of his siblings.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress,” Jolie told Entertainment Tonight. “We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff.”

This is hardly the first time Jolie has brought her children as dates to a premiere. In fact, she’s done so for her past few projects. Many of her kids were present for the various Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres back in 2019, and Jolie brought Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh to the Dumbo premiere that year as well. What is notable about last night’s premiere, however, is Shiloh’s decision to wear a dress. This is the first time the teen has not worn pants or a suit when joining her mom on the red carpet. She looked gorgeous in the structured piece as she showed the world that she is continuing to grow up and find herself.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie in the Elie Saab gown at the 2014 Academy Awards. picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images