If there were ever a red carpet that called for a capital-F Fashion moment, it would be the premiere of a film titled Couture. Tonight in Paris, Angelina Jolie delivered just that, stepping out to the debut of her latest project in an embellished naked dress that shimmered with every step.

Given the film’s fashion-forward premise, Jolie could have gone in an almost stylistic direction. Instead of leaning into her signature minimalist “rich mom” aesthetic, she opted for a daringly sheer gown. Metallic beadwork festooned to a transparent mesh base caught the light from every angle. A jagged asymmetric hemline added a punky edge, while crystallized fringe cascaded from the sleeves, enhancing the drama.

To offset the silver tones, Jolie paired the gown with pointy-toe heels in black. She styled her honey-blonde hair in tousled waves swept to one side.

Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Directed by Alice Winocour, Couture stars Jolie as Maxine Walker, an American film director navigating a breast cancer diagnosis while tackling a big-money job for a fashion house amid the frenzy of Paris Fashion Week. The story also intertwines the tales of two other women: Ada, a South Sudanese model, and Angèle, a makeup artist, each confronting her own struggles behind the spectacle of the catwalk.

The role continues Jolie’s return to acting after a nearly three-year hiatus. In 2024, she portrayed opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s Maria, which was also set in Paris. She is slated to appear in a feature adaptation of Anxious People alongside Aimee Lou Wood.

Couture carries personal resonance for Jolie, whose mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died of ovarian and breast cancer in 2007. “I feel like it’s such a personal film,” the actor said. “It felt so private that, in my mind, it’s probably the one film that doesn’t feel like a film.”