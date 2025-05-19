There’s a new, controversial dress code in Cannes banning nudity and “voluminous” looks, but Angelina Jolie is sticking to what she knows best: pure elegance. The actor, out at the festival over the weekend, embraced timeless, classic silhouettes, proving that her signature understated aesthetic is a statement within and of itself.

Jolie slipped into a stunning Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann sheath dress to serve as the godmother of the prestigious Trophee Chopard at the awards ceremony on Friday, May 16. The annual event at the festival honors two rising actors, with this year’s recipients being Finn Bennett and Marie Colomb. True to form, Jolie’s semi-sheer look was decidedly minimal in shape. It featured a boat neck silhouette that extended into a one-sleeve detail along the entire length of the dress. A leg slit on the opposite side balanced out the asymmetrical feel. Jolie finished off her look with white pointed-toe heels, a red manicure, and a dazzling selection of Chopard jewels.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Jolie was among the barrage of stars who hit the Croisette for the premiere of Ari Aster’s new film, Eddington. The actor personified the “Rich Mom” look in a cashmere gown from Brunello Cucinelli. Her flesh-tone dress (nude, per se) was designed with a strapless bodice and a flared maxi skirt. A Chopard necklace and earrings completed the outfit.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s been much chatter about the new dress code at Cannes that bans nudity, oversized trains, and “voluminous” looks. There’s been reports of stars having to change their outfits to fit within the confines of the changed rules and an overall surge of simple, enduring outfits in response. (Iterations of the LBD have been all over this year’s red carpet.)

For Jolie, the new style rules in Cannes are hardly a problem. Those familiar with the star’s personal style will note that she’s never really embraced “naked” dressing or over-the-top shapes and colors. Jolie doesn’t need all the extra accoutrements to make a statement.