Angelina Jolie's Latest Look Is a Lesson in High-Low Fashion

If anyone can make a compelling case for the simple T-shirt and trousers on a night out, it’s Angelina Jolie. The elusive actress and eternal style icon has a knack for turning no-frills staples into polished eveningwear statements, and her latest outing was no different.

This week, the 51-year-old star was spotted out to dinner with friends in an unfussy ensemble that embodied high-low dressing. Leaving an Italian restaurant in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood, the star kept things simple in an airy white top with a loose fit and a low scoop neckline. The billowing tee was tucked into her high-waisted trousers, which had a slouchy barrel silhouette and subtle pleating throughout. Though her accessories were minimal, her structured purse—which appeared to be Givenchy’s Snatch Bag—grounded the look in understated elegance.

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It’s a perfectly on-brand ensemble for Jolie, whose chic off-duty minimalism comprises solid colorways, polished silhouettes, and a strong rotation of accessories—like her Givenchy tote. Designed by the brand’s new creative director Sarah Burton and released earlier this year, the bag boasts intricate stitching, a geometric shape, and a soft calfskin leather fabrication. It’s been a recent go-to for Jolie, who was spotted just last week wearing it with a black maxi dress and coordinating blazer.

For her most recent street-style outing, Jolie once again balanced oversized ease with put-together polish. It’s the sort of restrained aesthetic fit for a true fashion-world veteran—and that’s exactly what she is. The Atelier Jolie founder has become more immersed in the industry in recent years—from her role in the fashion-week film Couture to her opulent costumes in the opera biopic Maria. When it comes to her everyday approach to getting dressed, simplicity always outweighs extravagance. With her airy ivory top, crisply tailored trousers, and versatile designer bag, Jolie offered another valuable lesson in less-is-more dressing.