Anna Sawai Has a Goddess Moment in Sheer Sea-Foam

Anna Sawai stars as Cate Randa—a former school teacher drawn into a quest to unravel her family’s ties to the shadowy organization Monarch—in Apple’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. But at last night’s season two premiere in Los Angeles, Sawai pushed against that narrative, delivering nothing short of a full-fledged goddess moment.

Sawai favored a feminine aesthetic at the Los Angeles event, hitting the dark green carpet in a sheer dress that simultaneously skimmed and clung away from the body. It’s elegant draping along the neckline moved into a fitted, and see-through, mid-section. Mirroring the top half, the skirt’s hem was trimmed with flouncy ruffles. Sawai matched the sea-foam palette of her dress by pairing it with Victoria’s Secret briefs underneath. The actor completed the ensemble with a sleek updo with wispy side pieces, glowing skin, and metallic high heels.

Brianna Bryson/WireImage/Getty Images

Sawai was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Kiersey Clemons, Wyatt and Kurt Russell, and Mari Yamamoto. Where Sawai embraced softness and fluidity, Yamamoto opted for something far more architectural. The actor delivered a jolt of edge in a striking look from Glenn Martens’s spring 2026 couture collection for Maison Margiela. Her outfit centered on a textured, almost armor-like turtleneck bodice that unfurled into a layered floor-length bubble skirt. Fitting for a television show that’s part of the Godzilla cinematic universe.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With their contrasting yet equally commanding looks, Sawai and Yamamoto proved that there’s no one way to approach premiere dressing.