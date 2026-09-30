In Verity, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson may play foils, but in real life, the pair is surprisingly in sync. In fact, the two costars even kind of matched at the film’s premiere on Tuesday night, both attending in their own, respective sparkling dresses.

On September 30, Hathaway and Johnson stepped out for the New York premiere of the psychological romantic thriller at the AMC in Lincoln Square. Hathaway, who is many months pregnant at this point, did not allow her baby bump get in the way of glamour. The 43-year-old actor swathed her belly in black shredded chiffon floral fabric. Her Prabal Gurung dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid silhouette, with a skirt that exploded from a seam sitting around her thigh. From there, embroidered sequin fabric reached the floor. The same fabric also formed a watteau back that spilled out from her shoulder blades and trailed the ground behind her. Stylist Erin Walsh completed the look with loads of Bulgari jewels and a bouffant-adjacent hairstyle secured with a broad clip.

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And if Hathaway brought the mid-century glamour, Johnson was right by her side with a helping of ’70s style. The 36-year-old wore a custom set from Calvin Klein Collection featuring a tiny top and slitted column skirt of embroidered iridescent sequins and crystal fringe that dripped down each piece in a waterfall effect. Johnson opted for a red lip and a half-up hairdo completed with a bun, the better to dance the night away in, if she so chose. Because this dress was really begging to find itself on the dance floor, where the beads could catch the light of a disco ball and fly around with every move of Johnson’s waist.

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Their complementary-yet-contrasting looks actually fit perfectly into the plot of Verity. The film, based on the 2018 book of the same name by Colleen Hoover, tells the story of Lowen (Johnson), a young writer tasked with finishing the series of acclaimed thriller writer Verity Crawford (Hathaway), incapacitated after a tragic injury. Lowen moves into the Crawfords’ beautiful Vermont home where she starts to bond with Verity’s husband, Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), but, as it goes in these movies, all is not as it seems.

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At the premiere on Tuesday, though, there was no ill will between these fictional enemies, and Hathaway and Johnson quickly embraced each other on the carpet. There, Johnson pointed out the vast differences between their designs—specifically with the bodices—much to Hathaway’s delight. When the two women posed side-by-side, they looked to be a pair traveling through time together, first stopping by Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball before ending the night at Studio 54.