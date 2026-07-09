Anne Hathaway’s Pregnancy Style Is Fit for a Queen

Anne Hathaway surprised everyone last month when she revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant with her third child with husband, Adam Shulman. The news came just weeks before the 43-year-old actor was set to embark on the worldwide press tour for The Odyssey, in which she plays Penelope, Queen of Ithaca and wife of Matt Damon’s Odysseus. But Hathaway’s growing bump has not prevented her from pulling out looks for her various appearances in promotion of the film. In fact, she’s been using it to her advantage, opting for many empire-waist, goddess-like dresses that perfectly fit the theme of the Greek epic. And even when Hathaway is off the clock, enjoying her free time, she’s been dressing her belly to perfection. Below, a look at Hathaway’s pregnancy style, through the Odyssey premieres and photocalls and beyond.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Hathaway wore a goddess-like custom Louis Vuitton dress inspired by the brand’s fall 2026 collection to The Odyssey’s Paris premiere. Simple details, including a ruffled neckline and pleated, empire-waist skirt, made for a romantic look, while the leather detailing added a bit of edge to the design. Finally, a Bulgari necklace and tousled waves completed the ethereal ensemble.

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images Empire-waists have been Hathaway’s go-to throughout her pregnancy, and she wore another dress with the silhouette to a photocall in Paris. This piece was from Prada and featured a midnight blue strapless column dress underneath a sheer halterneck piece with gold celestial embellishment.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Hathaway wore a custom Dior gown to the London premiere on July 6. Soft pleating and a periwinkle color, as well as sculptural draping on the bodice, made for a gorgeous dress that wrapped up the actor’s baby bump beautifully.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images The actor opted for a more casual look for The Odyssey’s London photocall, attending in a Blumarine resort 2027 mini dress with an off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline and hem. Tentacle-like pieces fell from the sides of the dress’s drop waist and grazed the floor, while billowing sleeves completed the boho ensemble, which was accessorized with brown suede over-the-knee Gianvito Rossi boots.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images In between her various gowns, Hathaway had the opportunity to dress down while stepping out in New York in a knit Brunello Cucinelli cardigan, blue satin La Ligne pants, Alaïa mesh flats, and a Ferragamo bag.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Hathaway was seen on July 1 in New York wearing a marigold velvet Lela Rose column dress while promoting The Odyssey.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images The actor wore an all-red Ashlyn look in New York City on June 30.