Anne Hathaway walked into a historic palace in the Italian countryside last night and looked every bit like an actual princess. At an event to celebrate Bvlgari’s Eclettica high jewelry collection, Hathaway adorned herself in a sweeping crimson ball gown and dazzling emerald jewels befitting of royalty.

Hathaway made quite the royal entrance, radiating elegance in a Valentino red ball gown from the spring 2025 couture collection. Featuring dramatic cape-like sleeves and a full, floor-grazing skirt, the dress wasn’t afraid to take up space. Its plunging neckline was the perfect canvas for Hathaway to accessorize, too. The actor sported Bvlgari’s Emerald Strata necklace, a rose-gold, cravat-like design with emeralds and diamonds inspired by Corinthian columns. To finish, Hathaway carried the jeweler’s embellished, crescent-shaped clutch. She complemented the statement look with pared-back hair and makeup choices.

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Held at Villa Arconati (often referred to as the “little Versailles of Milan”) just northwest of Milan, Bvlgari’s Eclettica event gathered a decidedly swanky crowd. Centered on a new lineup of high jewelry and high-end watches, Eclettica comprises more than 160 creations inspired by the worlds of sculpture, painting, and architecture. The evening unfolded with a Michelin-starred dinner by Viviana Varese, followed by a theatrical performance spotlighting the collection’s most striking designs.

Joining Hathaway were fellow friends of the house and Bvlgari ambassadors, including Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal, Liu Yifei, and Kim Ji-won. Certainly, Hathaway’s look added a touch of modern royalty to an already dazzling guest list.