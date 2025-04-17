Anne Hathaway has figured out the perfect way to dress up ripped jeans: douse them in tons of sparkle. The actor, wearing her twist on distressed denim, stepped out to Ralph Lauren’s fall 2025 runway show today at the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Slipping into a full look from the American brand’s spring 2025 collection, Hathaway took her place in the star-studded front row. The actor paired a simple white tank top with a longline khaki trench. A popped collar gave it a preppy feel. While her trousers matched the oatmeal hue of her coat, they stood out in design. They featured large slashes and fringe throughout and were fully covered in sequins that glistened as the actor posed for photographers. Hathaway finished her look with a slicked-back hairdo, Gianvito Rossi sandal heels that were hidden below her disco trousers, and a selection of Bulgari jewelry.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lauren again chose to present his fall collection off of the New York Fashion Week calendar. His previous collection, spring 2025, was shown in the Hamptons in early September 2024, just days before official proceedings kicked off in the Big Apple.

Of course, stars and friends of the label were willing to clear their schedules for the occasion this afternoon. Joining Hathaway at the gathering were the likes of Sadie Sink, a cowboy hat-wearing Kacey Musgraves, Ariana DeBose, and The White Lotus star Sarah Catherine Hook. Hathaway was seated next to Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts, who were also dressed to the nines in spring power coats. Williams paired her structured jacket with a matching mini dress, while Watts styled a leather number with khaki pants and a white blouse. Only Hathaway was brave enough to bling-out her pants, however.