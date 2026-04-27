Anne Hathaway Does a Twist on the Tweed Skirt Suit

Anna Hathaway got all dressed up for work in a tweed skirt suit with a twist. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star continued her press tour for the upcoming film with an appearance on Good Morning America. Her early morning interview ensemble included a checkered blazer and calve-length skirt. The look was cinched at the waist with a thick black belt featuring a gold medallion buckle. Underneath, she had on a black turtleneck, sheer stockings, and a pair of pointed-toe heels.

From one blazer pocket, a waterfall of fabric fell down the actress’s hip, elevating office-wear into fashion. She accessorized with a gold ring, rose-tinted sunglasses, and wore her hair in loose waves.

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During her interview, Hathaway reflected on working with Meryl Streep again, 20 years after the original film was produced. Streep plays the aloof and intimidating Miranda Priestly, and Hathaway explained Streep remained distant on set for the sake of her character during The Devil Wears Prada.

“Meryl loves the hang, but she decided that she should kind of withdraw from the social aspect of making the [first] film so that way we would really spend time with Miranda,” Hathaway shared. “On this one, what was so great was that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep,” she added. “She was herself, the hang was impeccable, the vibes were great.”

She added, “You just go ‘Oh my God,I love you,’ and you have to do that but what I learned in 20 years is that you zip that up and you don’t show that.”

Finding her own character, Andy, was easy with some helpful tunes.

“The thing that got me back into it was the music,” she said. “I just listened to the music from the first one and all of the memories came back of who I was when I was 22, and how scared I was making [the movie].”