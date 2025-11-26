Few models today command style with the authority of Anok Yai. On the runway, she delivers high-impact drama with her signature walk. On the red carpet, she channels vintage elegance with a modern twist. Off-duty, she rewrites 2000s street style with ease.

Since she was discovered via social media in 2017, Yai’s evolution in the fashion world has been less about following trends and more about marching to the beat of her own drum. Like many of the most famous models before her, she blends poise and polish with more experimental, trend-setting street style moments—all done with her own unique confidence.

Here, take in Yai’s best fashion moments, from the front row to the red carpet, and everywhere in between.

2025: Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model went full Y2K princess at a Swarovski event in Los Angeles when she wore a teensy skirt set and piles of silver jewels.

2025: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Following the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Yai traded her Angel wings for this cut-out black dress from the It Girl-loved label, Fancí Club.

2025: Milan Fashion Week Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leave it to Yai to make men’s tighty-whities into a street style statement.

2025: BoF500 Gala Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Forget the “pop of red” trick—the model styled a knit dress from George Trochopoulos, done in a striking blue shade, with white heels.

2025: New York Fashion Week The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images This more casual street style moment from Yai still had interest—her shoes were lined with faux fur.

2025: Met Gala Savion Washington/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channeling the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” Met Gala theme, Yai wore a Thom Browne “suit” dress.

2025: Gigi Hadid’s Birthday The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images She went the sheer route for Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday in a sheer skirt, thong, and skin-baring fur top.

2025: Academy Awards JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images For her first-ever Oscars red carpet in 2025, Yai went for full Hollywood glamour in Marni and Bulgari jewels.

2024: Paris Fashion Week Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Yai is usually the one on the runway, she was a front row guest at Balenciaga’s spring 2025 show. Naturally, she wore one of the brand’s hero pieces—the City Bag—with jean leggings and a fur coat.

2024: New York Fashion Week Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The model was brave enough to wear nothing but a long maxi coat, denim cut-offs, and Loewe boots in between the February NYFW shows.

2023: The Fashion Awards Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Fashion Awards in London, Yai turned to designer Maximillian Davis for this custom Ferragamo number.

2023: Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2023 Met Gala, Yai paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in this pannier-shaped Prabal Gurung confection.

2022: Paris Fashion Week Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If anyone can make tube socks and gladiator sandals work, it’s Yai.

2022: Guest in Residence Launch Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Yai styled this avant-garde skirt with a simple Henley top and a white Loewe bag.

2022: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model channeled the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Met theme in 2022 with this bold Michael Kors ball gown.

2021: CFDA Awards NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images No pants were required for Yai at the 2021 CFDA Awards—this Michael Kors Collection suit jacket was enough.

2021: Met Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images She glistened in an Oscar de la Renta gown and a feathered coat at the 2021 Met Gala.

2021: The Matrix Resurrections Premiere Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic/Getty Images At The Matrix Resurrections premiere, Yai did her version of themed dressing in a head-to-toe ensemble that nodded to the film’s “little red pill.” It was from one of Rihanna’s favorite designers, Jawaya Alleyne.

2019: New York Fashion Week James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Forget just one belt, Yai stepped out to a NYFW party in an outfit made entirely out of the accessory.