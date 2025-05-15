Anok Yai Goes Through the Looking Glass in Spring's Boldest Fashion

Yai wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat, dress, and shoes.

Yai wears a Dior Haute Couture cape, top, bloomers, and shoes.

From left: Maylis Le Brun, Fanta Fofana, Yai, and Aluel Makuach wear Schiaparelli Haute Couture clothing and shoes.

Yai wears a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture coat.

Yai wears a Ralph Lauren Collection dress and sandals; Valentino Haute Couture hand jewel (worn as earrings). Mannequins: (from left) Ralph Lauren Collection dress; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sunglasses. Ralph Lauren Collection dress; Miu Miu sunglasses. Dolce & Gabbana dress; Loewe sunglasses. Dolce & Gabbana dress and sunglasses. Ralph Lauren Collection dress; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sunglasses; Loewe bag.

Yai wears a McQueen dress.

From left: Fofana, Le Brun, and Yai wear Valentino Haute Couture clothing.

Yai.

From left: Yai wears an Elisabetta Franchi swimsuit and shoes. Makuach (seated) wears an Hermès swimsuit. Le Brun wears an Hermès bikini; Jimmy Choo shoes. Mannequin wears an Hermès swimsuit.

Yai and mannequin wear Prada clothing and accessories.

Yai wears a Chanel Haute Couture dress and shoes.

Yai wears a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

Hair by Olivier Schawalder for Dyson at Art+Commerce; makeup by Yadim for Valentino Beauty at Art Partner; manicures by Cam Tran for Manucurist at Artlist Paris. Models: Anok Yai at No Smoking; Maylis Le Brun and Fanta Fofana at See Models Paris; Aluel Makuach at Elite Paris Model Management. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting. Set design by Olivia Aine at MA + Group. Choreography by Eric Christison at Parent.

Produced by Repro Agency; Producer: Rachael Evans; Production Manager: Claudine Dignadice; First Photo Assistant: Pierre Nowak; Second Photo Assistant: Patricia Zheng; Digital Technician: Enea Arienti; Fashion assistants: Camille Poce, Asya Andreatta, Sara Maria Perilli, Aroua Ammari; Production assistants: Gillian Bourgeois, Sarah Jeanne Bailly, Alexandre Turmel; Hair assistants: Cloé Hobi, Bastien Zorzetto; Makeup assistants: Aimi Osada, Joel Babicci; Manicure assistant: Virginie Nguyen; Set assistant: Lucas Pierre Poirey.