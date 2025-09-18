Like Ginny, Antonia Gentry’s Style Is Constantly Changing

It seems like everyone has diamonds on the brain. That might have to do with all of the high-profile celebrity engagements over the past year, which have prompted group texts around the world to dissect Taylor Swift’s antique stone and Dua Lipa’s unconventional band. Meanwhile, the increase in lab-grown diamonds has sparked a debate about sourcing, ethics, and effects of the diamond business. Enter: Jared Jewelers. With a new documentary, line, and campaign starring Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry, the accessible luxury brand is standing ten toes behind the natural diamond industry.

“Having the ability to trace a diamond from its birthplace all the way to my hands is fascinating,” Gentry tells W. That process is depicted in The Diamond Is Born, a new documentary from the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind March of the Penguins, Luc Jacquet. “It showcases the journey these diamonds take from their birthplace of Botswana and how they come together into their final form,” the 27-year-old actor explains.

Gentry knows a thing or two about diamonds; the Atlanta native has walked enough red carpets to be more than familiar with the precious gemstone. Now, with Jared, she has learned about the origin of diamonds, plus her own design preferences. Gentry makes it clear, “I’m not getting engaged anytime soon,” but when her time does come, she now knows exactly what she’s looking for. “There’s a beautiful emerald-cut diamond,” she says, picking out a ring from Jared’s new Storied Collection. Future fiancé, take note.

Below, Gentry talks diamonds, her biggest style inspiration, and what fans can expect from Ginny & Georgia’s highly anticipated fourth season, which Gentry hints “will push the characters to extreme limits.”

Let’s start with the obvious question: Do you really think diamonds are a girl’s best friend?

Honestly, they last a lot longer than some relationships, so probably.

What makes Jared and the Storied Diamonds Collection special?

Following your diamond along its journey into being shaped and formed for you is a unique way of connecting people to their jewelry, which they buy during important moments of their lives. I hadn’t seen that before.

When you’re wearing diamonds, do you like to stack them on or let a few pieces really shine?

Sometimes when I’m on the carpet and I’m given such beautiful diamonds to wear, I'm terrified. I have to make sure they stay on my fingers or in my ear. It is such a huge responsibility. But I love stacking rings generally, and I think being able to stack diamond rings along your hands with different shapes and designs is really cool. So I’m a stacking kind of girl.

Okay, now for some more general Style Notes questions. How would you describe your personal style?

It’s a day-to-day thing. A lot of the time, I like to be comfortable. But if I’m out and about, and I have to make a meeting and then turn around and go grab drinks with a friend, I want to be in something versatile.

These days, I’ve been playing with contrasting silhouettes, whether it’s loose, flowy pants and a tighter top or boxier shapes. I’m into Japanese fashion right now. It really changes depending on the mood that I’m in. I have an identity crisis every five seconds.

How does your style compare to Ginny’s style? Could you two share a closet?

Ginny is a teenager, so she’s playing around a lot with her look. In season two, we had a more punk Ginny during her Hot Topic phase. In season three, there was a little less eyeliner and more skirts. This upcoming season, I’m actually really excited for Ginny’s outfits. They’re sort of something new. I just had a fitting and I was in love with almost everything I tried on. I can't give anything away, but she has evolved yet again. Season four is a brand-new Ginny.

Gentry at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who do you look to for style inspiration?

I feel like everyone looks at Zoë Kravitz, right? She is that effortless, quintessentially cool New Yorker, the coolest person ever. When I see photos of her out in the wild in New York or on the carpet, it's always a hit for me. She's someone who I think embodies that balance between being effortless and chic at the same time.

Ginny & Georgia starts filming season four soon. Are you excited to be back on set?

I'm super excited, especially since every time a new season comes out, the first question is, “Where's the next one?” So it's nice to be back filming very soon—sooner, I think, than we ever have before. It's going to be great to see everybody again.

Is there anything you can tell us about the new season?

I wish. I haven't even read a script yet, so they're keeping us in the dark too. However, it’s safe to say that we can expect even more drama. I'm particularly excited about playing a version of Ginny this season that we haven't seen before. I just can't wait to dig in to that.