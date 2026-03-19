Princess Peach and Joni Mitchell are in a league of their own, and so, too, is Anya Taylor-Joy’s ability to run the spectrum of seasonal dressing. Out doing press for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in New York City yesterday, the actor moved seamlessly between seasons, stepping out in back-to-back looks that toggled from winter layering to spring ease.

There’s still a bit of chill in the air in New York, which might be the explanation behind the actor’s choice to bundle up in a shearling-lined statement coat from Charlotte Simone. Taylor-Joy’s topper featured a black leather exterior accented by plush butter yellow fur composing the inside and cuffs. Paired with straightforward blue jeans and black pointed-toe boots, the ensemble was a case for letting one standout piece carry the entire outfit.

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Just a few hours before, Taylor-Joy departed her hotel in an outfit that couldn’t have been more different. Doing away with layering entirely, the actor radiated spring in an ivory slip dress by Victoria Beckham and strappy sandals. Her dress was designed with a fluid, barely-there silhouette, and skimmed the body with a soft drape alongs its asymmetric skirt.

Compared to her bundled-up look, one might call Taylor-Joy seasonally-confused. But her outfit from even earlier on in the day—a morphed fringe leopard skirt from Antonin Tron’s debut Balmain show—told a similar story that signaled she’s more than ready to step into warm-weather dressing.

Spring, per Taylor-Joy, is here.