Zippers were originally designed to be utilitarian, hidden beneath winter jackets or discreetly tucked into the fly of tailored trousers. But in Anya Taylor-Joy’s world, they’re anything but after afterthought. Today, the actor elevated the humble zipper into a full-blown design detail.

While out in Los Angeles today promoting her upcoming Apple TV series Lucky, Taylor-Joy made a compelling case for the detail. Courtesy of perennial New York cool girl label Khaite, her ultra-high waisted skirt prominently featured an exposed zipper as its organizing design principal. The metallic accent snaked up one side of the skirt and had pulls on either end. Taylor-Joy kept the top one zipped up while drawing the lower pull to her thigh to create a leg-baring slit. She paired it with a stretch mock neck top, black sandals, and her signature blonde hair.

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Taylor-Joy plays the titular character in Lucky, which is based on Marissa Stapley’s best-selling book of the same name. “When a multimillion-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life—and a way out,” reads an official logline.

Taylor-Joy has developed a tastefor thematic press dressing over the years, most recently doing so for her 2024 Mad Max film, Furiosa. Considering Lucky doesn’t debut until later this summer, there’s ample time for her to go full heist chic. She’s off to a great start with this zippered skirt.

Shop Anya’s Skirt: