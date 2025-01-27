Anya Taylor-Joy is putting a very 2020s update on 1920s style. The singer stepped out to Dior’s spring 2025 show today in a look that completely reimagined the signature beaded fringe dresses and evening gloves of old school flapper style.

The actress based her all-black look around a spliced bodysuit that featured a one-shoulder silhouette and cut-outs at the back. Taylor-Joy paired the skin-tight piece with a beaded skirt that danced as she entered the show venue. Her opera gloves were taken up a notch by extending all the way up to the shoulders. They also featured a clasp at the back that imitated the closures found on lingerie.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy mixed and matched pieces from Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s spring 2025 show. The collection, mainly done in black, was inspired by Diana of Versailles (a roman statue that depicts a warrior holding a quiver of arrows), the Paris Olympics, and the brand’s appreciation of sport. It’s easy to see the athleisure-inspired elements in Taylor-Joy’s look, mainly the practical closures and the fit of her bodysuit. Her blonde Hollywood waves and black stilettos were the perfect contrast to those sportier touches, too.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy was perfectly dressed for the Dior front row, where nearly every celebrity of note opted for some sort of black leather outfit. Jenna Ortega, wearing a leather-trimmed blazer dress and sheer tights, looked ready for a cameo in the Matrix. While other stars, like Jisoo and Pamela Anderson, opted for ladylike silhouettes.

Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images