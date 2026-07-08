Anya Taylor-Joy Is Feeling Lucky in a Lingerie Slip

Contrary to mainstream belief, a sexy lingerie slip is the ultimate versatile wardrobe staple. It can offer an airy reprieve on a sweltering summer day. It can be dressed-up for happy hour on a balmy evening. And if you’re Anya Taylor-Joy, it can perfectly set the tone for a fashion-filled crime thriller.

On July 8, the actor attended a photocall in London for her upcoming limited Apple TV series Lucky wearing a sultry lace slip, courtesy of Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann. The garment, from the brand’s spring 2026 collection, cascaded from barely-there black leather mesh to baby blue silk wool. Its risqué details, including a V-cut neckline, a plunging low back and scalloped edges, created an air of allure that felt particularly apt for her upcoming project.

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The series—which premieres on July 15—stars Taylor-Joy as the titular Lucky, a stylish con artist who is forced on the run when a million-dollar heist goes sideways. Unsurprisingly, sartorial storytelling is a big part of her character arc.

“As Lucky is always on the move, we had to make sure that the clothes she found still had a point of view,” Taylor-Joy recently explained of her on-screen counterpart. “She’s really saying, ‘Who am I going to be now? What’s going to get me where I need to go?’” In the trailer, we see Lucky slip seamlessly into different aesthetics—a pristine all-white jacket and a blonde bob; a disco sequin dress with a long red wig—that bolster her shapeshifting plot-line.

It makes sense, then, that Taylor-Joy would opt for a mysteriously enticing item to kick off her press tour. In all its sheer detailing and languid glamour, the Tom Ford piece encapsulates the rise of lingerie dressing and the irresistibility of the walk-of-shame aesthetic. It’s fitting for a day when you’re feeling extra daring, or, in this case, when you’re portraying a chic con artist on the run.